Global Energy Policy Developments 2025 | Sanctions and Tariffs Shake Global Energy Market Dynamics

The global energy policy landscape in late 2024 and Q1 2025 is dominated by the actions of - and reactions to - the new U.S. President Donald Trump's revolution of the domestic and international energy and economic landscape.

The policy developments include dismantling of permitting and regulation frameworks, energy transition subsidies, sanctions and tariffs. The responses from allies and foes vary. Antagonized allies, in Canada and the EU, have begun to re-think projects, suppliers and alliances. Foes have sought to overcome sanctions and trade barriers.

Meanwhile, individual countries scramble to balance the economic rents of fossil fuels, energy security, and renewable energy goals.



Report Scope

Review of latest energy policy developments by region

Global analysis of energy developments

Assessment of relevant electoral events and outlook

Reasons to Buy

Get an executive view of regulatory, policy and geopolitical trends in Energy.

Stay up to date with the latest developments in energy policy, affecting Oil & Gas and Renewables.

Assess the electoral outlook of countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Insights

Major electoral events (2024 - Q2 2025)

Energy Policy Developments by Region North America Europe Former Soviet Union (FSU) Latin America & Caribbean Middle East Africa Asia-Pacific



List of Tables

