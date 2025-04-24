UK Household Insurance Market Dynamics and Opportunities: Premium Prices Rise Across All Insurance Types Amid Inflation Pressures

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Household Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the UK household insurance market, looking at drivers of uptake across different demographics and dwelling types. The report discusses the claims landscape in 2023 as well as the housing market and upcoming regulatory changes within insurance.

Incumbent competitors are analyzed and compared, as are newcomers and insurtechs within the space. Future impactors in the market, including climate change and smart home devices, are also covered.



Gross written premiums (GWP) in the household insurance registered grew to GBP7.07 billion in 2023 and continued growth in 2024, driven by an increase in premium rates rising. Growth in 2023 was largely driven by an 11.6% rise in the average premium price across all three products. Specifically, premiums for combined, buildings-only, and contents-only insurance policies increased by 12.9%, 14.9%, and 7.1%, respectively, in 2023. However, it is crucial to note that the cost-of-living crisis/inflation continued to exert considerable pressure on consumers, resulting in 17.9% opting to cancel their policies. The housing market faced challenges due to high interest rates and inflation, leading to a decline in mortgage approvals in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Competitor Dynamics

The Market Going Forward

Company Coverage:

Aviva

Allianz

Admiral

RSA

Direct Line

Chubb

Lloyds Banking Group

Ageas

AXA

NFU Mutual

LV=

L&G

Flood Re

Zurich

Barclays

TSB Bank

Lemonade

Co-op

Amazon

Sky

Hiscox

Jungle

Getsafe

Bubble

Hippo

Flood Re

SAGIC

ECH Facilities

Virgin Money

