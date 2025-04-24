Automotive Steering Motors Global Strategic Business Report 2025, with Tariff-adjusted Market Forecasts by Region and Segment

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Steering Motors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Steering Motors was valued at US$1.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Steering Motors market.



Why Are Regulatory Standards and Consumer Preferences Driving the Adoption of Steering Motors?



Government regulations and shifting consumer preferences are significantly impacting the adoption of automotive steering motors. Regulatory bodies in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia are enforcing stringent fuel efficiency and emissions standards, compelling automakers to adopt lighter, more energy-efficient systems like EPS, which relies on steering motors. These regulations align with broader global efforts to reduce the automotive industry's carbon footprint, further driving the shift from hydraulic to electric steering systems.

At the same time, consumers are increasingly prioritizing vehicles that offer advanced safety features, smooth handling, and enhanced fuel economy - all of which are made possible by electric power steering systems with high-performance motors. The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles also contributes to the widespread adoption of steering motors, as these vehicles rely heavily on electric components to minimize weight and optimize power usage.

Consequently, the combination of regulatory mandates and consumer demand for sustainable, efficient, and safe vehicles is fueling the expansion of the automotive steering motor market.



What Is Fueling the Growth of the Global Automotive Steering Motors Market?



The growth in the global automotive steering motors market is driven by several factors, most notably the increasing shift toward electric power steering (EPS) systems, advancements in automotive technology, and rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

One key driver is the growing preference for EPS over hydraulic systems due to its energy efficiency, which reduces fuel consumption and emissions, making it more compliant with stringent global environmental regulations. Technological advancements, including the development of more efficient and durable brushless motors, integrated sensors, and AI-driven adaptive steering systems, are further propelling market growth.

The increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles is another significant factor, as these vehicles require sophisticated steering motors to support autonomous driving features and enhance vehicle control. Lastly, the rising demand for vehicles with advanced safety and driver assistance systems (ADAS) is boosting the need for high-performance steering motors, which are critical to the accurate control required by these systems.

Together, these factors ensure continued growth in the automotive steering motors market as automakers focus on innovation and sustainability.



