Chemical Logistics Market Tariff Impact and Strategic Forecast Report 2025: Analysis of Cost and Supply Chain Implications by Sourcing and Trade Exposure

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Chemical Logistics was valued at US$442.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$887.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Chemical Logistics market.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

What Challenges and Regulatory Issues Impact Chemical Logistics?



Chemical logistics is fraught with numerous challenges, primarily due to the highly regulated and hazardous nature of the materials involved. One of the biggest issues is ensuring compliance with international and regional regulations that govern the transportation and handling of chemicals, such as the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code. Non-compliance can lead to severe penalties, product recalls, or environmental incidents, particularly when hazardous chemicals are involved. The sector also faces challenges related to infrastructure, as transporting chemicals often requires specialized vehicles, storage facilities, and containers to prevent accidents or contamination. The lack of adequate infrastructure in certain regions can delay shipments, increase costs, or pose significant safety risks.

Another critical issue is managing the risks associated with handling dangerous goods, such as potential spills, leaks, or explosions, which necessitates rigorous safety protocols, employee training, and emergency response planning. Furthermore, the volatility of global trade, driven by geopolitical tensions, trade barriers, and fluctuating fuel prices, adds additional layers of complexity to the chemical logistics market. Despite these challenges, companies that invest in advanced risk management strategies and maintain strict regulatory compliance are better positioned to navigate the complexities of this sector.



What Are the Key Growth Drivers in the Chemical Logistics Market?



The growth in the chemical logistics market is driven by several factors, reflecting advancements in technology, increased demand from end-user industries, and evolving regulatory frameworks. One of the primary drivers is the rising demand for chemicals across sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods, all of which require efficient logistics solutions to support large-scale production and distribution.

As global chemical production continues to shift towards emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, the need for advanced logistics infrastructure is growing rapidly. The adoption of digital technologies, such as IoT-enabled tracking systems and blockchain for secure documentation, is also driving the market by improving efficiency, safety, and transparency across the supply chain. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations and safety standards are prompting companies to invest in greener and more sustainable logistics solutions, such as the use of electric or hybrid transportation fleets and eco-friendly packaging materials.

Another significant driver is the growing complexity of global trade and the demand for chemicals in regions with challenging logistical environments, such as remote or underdeveloped areas. This trend is creating opportunities for specialized logistics providers that can offer tailored solutions to meet the unique requirements of chemical transportation and storage. Lastly, the heightened focus on risk management, particularly in handling hazardous materials, is fueling the demand for advanced safety systems and automated logistics processes that reduce human error and ensure compliance with international safety standards. Together, these factors are contributing to the robust expansion of the chemical logistics market, with technology and regulatory compliance playing central roles in shaping the industry's future.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Chemical Logistics market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Segment (Transportation, Warehousing & Distribution, Other Segments).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transportation segment, which is expected to reach US$439.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.3%. The Warehousing & Distribution segment is also set to grow at 11.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $106.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.6% CAGR to reach $282.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Chemical Logistics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Agility, BDP International, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, DB Schenker and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 46 companies featured in this Chemical Logistics market report include:

Agility

BDP International

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Cold Chain Technologies

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

L&M Transportation Services

Montreal Chemical Logistics



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $442.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $887.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

Chemical Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Demand for Chemicals Drives Growth in the Chemical Logistics Market

Increased Focus on Supply Chain Efficiency Spurs Adoption of Advanced Chemical Logistics Solutions

Expansion of Chemical Manufacturing in Emerging Markets Expands the Addressable Market for Logistics Providers

Growing Complexity in Handling Hazardous Materials Strengthens Business Case for Specialized Chemical Logistics

Advancements in Digital Tracking and Monitoring Technologies Drive Innovation in Chemical Logistics

Rising Demand for Chemical Storage and Warehousing Facilities Generates New Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Green Logistics Solutions Accelerates Growth in Eco-Friendly Chemical Transportation

Growth of E-commerce and Rapid Industrialization Spur Demand for Chemical Distribution Services

Rising Incidences of Global Trade Disruptions Generate Demand for More Resilient Chemical Logistics Networks

Development of Multimodal Transportation Solutions Expands Opportunities for Cost-Effective Chemical Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7l01l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.