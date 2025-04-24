ITM and Alpha-9 Oncology Enter Into Supply Agreement for Therapeutic Medical Radioisotope Actinium-225

Garching / Munich, Germany and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) , a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and Alpha-9 Oncology (Alpha-9) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a distinctive portfolio of differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the signing of a supply agreement for Actinium-225 (Ac-225) to support the development of Alpha-9’s radiopharmaceutical programs. Under the terms of the agreement, ITM will supply its therapeutic medical radioisotope, Ac-225, produced by ActineerTM Inc. (Actineer), the joint venture between ITM and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. Actineer is advancing cutting-edge technologies to secure and expand its supply chain and produce industrial-scale quantities of Ac-225 at rapid speed to meet the growing global demand. Further contract details have not been disclosed.

“This agreement strengthens our ongoing collaboration with Alpha-9 and reaffirms our mission to supply Actinium-225 to companies pioneering novel radiopharmaceuticals for high unmet need cancer indications,” said Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM. “We deeply value Alpha-9’s continued trust in our capabilities to produce industrial-scale radioisotopes, supporting the development of breakthrough treatments that can potentially improve the lives of patients with cancer worldwide.”

Ac-225 is a rare medical radioisotope used in radiopharmaceuticals to treat various cancer indications. It emits high-energy alpha particles with a short penetration range in tissue, enabling precise targeting of tumor cells. Studies with Ac-225 have shown it to cause double-stranded DNA breaks in cancer cells, leading to their destruction1. Its unique qualities along with its natural scarcity and manufacturing complexities make Ac-225 a highly sought after resource. With a comparatively short half-life of approximately ten days2, Ac-225 requires a highly sophisticated manufacturing and distribution network worldwide.

“With its global strength in providing high-quality radioisotopes including. Lutetium-177 and their growing capabilities for the production of Actinium-225, ITM is a valued partner as we progress our pipeline of clinical and discovery programs to meet the needs of cancer patients,” said Alison Fleming Ph.D., COO of Alpha-9 Oncology.



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



About Actineer, Inc.

Actineer™ Inc. is a joint venture company between Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM) dedicated to advancing Ac-225 technologies, quickly securing supply, and producing industrial-scale quantities of this valuable, rare medical radioisotope for the treatment of cancer. Founded in October 2023, Actineer™ Inc. together with its strong supply chain collaborators seeks to progress Ac-225 development, production, and processing technologies. It has established short-term production capabilities that is expected to lead to significantly boosting international supplies, while working long-term towards the construction of a new Actinium Production Facility (APF) in Canada. The joint venture’s mission is to fulfil the unmet global manufacturing and production needs of this coveted radioisotope with significant potential in the fight against cancer.

About Alpha-9 Oncology Inc.

Alpha-9 Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals with the potential to meaningfully improve the treatment of people living with cancer. Applying proprietary technologies and deep foundational expertise, Alpha-9 is on the forefront of engineering bespoke radiopharmaceuticals that are optimized to selectively deliver radiation to tumor sites while minimizing off-target effects. Alpha-9 is advancing a robust pipeline of novel radiopharmaceuticals with a systematic approach to molecule design that offers broad potential for expansion into several validated oncology targets. For more information, please visit www.a9oncology.com.



1Bidkar AP, Zerefa L, Yadav S, VanBrocklin HF, Flavell RR. Actinium-225 targeted alpha particle therapy for prostate cancer. Theranostics. 2024 May 11;14(7):2969-2992. doi: 10.7150/thno.96403. PMID: 38773983; PMCID: PMC11103494.

2Hooijman, E.L., Radchenko, V., Ling, S.W. et al. Implementing Ac-225 labelled radiopharmaceuticals: practical considerations and (pre-)clinical perspectives. EJNMMI radiopharm. chem. 9, 9 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1186/s41181-024-00239-1



