Decisions of Annual General Meeting of AS Harju Elekter Group

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Harju Elekter Group was held on 24 April 2025 starting at 10 a.m., at the Nordic Hotel Forum. The AGM was attended by 62 shareholders and their authorised representatives who represented a total of 11,354,961 votes, accounting for 61,38 % of the total votes.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:



1. Approval of AS Harju Elekter Group annual report of 2024

Approve the 2024 Annual Report prepared by the Management Board and approved by the Supervisory Board, according to which the total consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2024 is 153,7 million euros, revenue is 174,7 million euros, operating profit is 6,4 million euros and net profit is 3,2 million euros.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,354,961 which accounted for 100.00% of the voted participants.

2. Approval of profit distribution

To approve the profit distribution proposal of AS Harju Elekter Group of 2024 as presented by the management board and as approved by the supervisory board as follows:

retained earnings EUR 49,762,244 Net profit for 2024 EUR 3,174,768 total distributable profit as of 31.12.2024 EUR 52,937,012





dividends (0,15 euros per share*) EUR 2,774,816 Retained earnings after profit distribution EUR 50,162,196

*Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 28 May 2025, by transfer to the shareholder’s bank account. The list of shareholders for the payment of dividends is established on 21 May 2025 as at the end of the business day in the accounting system. The date of the change in the rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 20 May 2025. From this date, the person who acquired shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2024.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,354,766, which accounted for 100.00% of the voted participants.

3. Amendment of the Articles of Association

Change the business address to Tallinn, the Republic of Estonia and amend the Articles of Association of AS Harju Elekter Group in the form submitted to the general Meeting.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,243,911 which accounted for 99.02 % of the voted participants.

4. Remuneration Principles for the members of the Management Board

To approve remuneration principles for the members of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Group in the form submitted to the General Meeting.

The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,265,976, which accounted for 99.22 % of the voted participants.



Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 674 7400

