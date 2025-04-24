Angara Launches in India, Entering Key Market With Stunning Jewelry Assortment Celebrating Local Culture and Lab Grown Gemstones

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angara , Newsweek's 5 Year Champion for Top Online Jeweler, based in Los Angeles, CA, is today announcing its public launch in India. Angara India hosts a mix of classic Angara pieces and new merchandise designed to honor and amplify the vibrant culture and traditions of a country that is one of the biggest and most influential jewelry markets in the world. This launch builds on Angara’s existing presence in India, having had a manufacturing facility in Jaipur since 2007.

With 1.4 billion people, India is the second largest buyer of gold and diamonds in the world and an ongoing juggernaut for US-based jewelers to enter and accelerate in. With a market as vast, diverse, and dynamic as India, Angara’s nimble supply chain, and devotion to high-quality and value-based products positions the brand to meet the market both economically and culturally. The deep knowledge of and connection to India for both founders, husband and wife duo Ankur and Aditi Daga, made this expansion a natural next step for the brand.

“The Indian jewelry market can be tricky for US brands to penetrate, given its vastness and differences in consumer buying preference and behavior,” said Ankur Daga, CEO and co-founder, Angara. “However, given our nearly two decades of doing business in Jaipur, and our personal ties to the region and industry, we see this as a significant moment for Angara to bring lab grown innovation and color celebration to India, and we’re hoping that as much as 10% of our revenue will come from India by the end of the decade.”

Angara is honoring the founders’ Indian heritage and the country's rich culture by creating an assortment of products that will resonate with consumers across the country’s five diverse regions and 28 states. The new merchandise includes traditional pieces like nose pins and “mangalsutra,” a necklace that symbolizes a Hindu couple’s bond, while also emphasizing the use of sought-after colored gemstones like sapphires and emeralds.

“My family has been a part of the jewelry heritage in India for nearly 300 years, so this is an important expansion for us,” said Aditi Daga, co-founder and director of strategic partnerships at Angara. “India is most known for its colored gemstones, which greatly influenced Angara’s mined and lab grown collections. Our goal has always been to revitalize the use of colored gemstones in a sustainable and accessible way, and we’re excited to bring that back to where it all started and connect more directly with our beautiful Indian culture.”

In addition to new pieces designed for the launch, Angara India will feature an assortment of Angara’s popular lab grown diamonds and lab grown colored gemstones. These stones can be double the size of their mined counterparts for half the price, allowing consumers to celebrate life’s most beautiful moments with an affordable piece that matches the occasion. By selling lab grown stones in India, Angara is expanding access to culturally significant jewelry across the country. This expansion comes as lab grown diamonds and gemstones have become the fastest growing segment of the market, with younger generations prioritizing cost and sustainability.

About Angara

Angara is an online fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made-to-order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house, including stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfillment. Angara is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia and Canada.