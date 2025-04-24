First Northwest Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2025 Improved Profitability

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $396,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.17 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted income per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) of $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.

Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:
"We were pleased to see improved profitability in the first quarter of 2025, which helped grow capital levels and tangible book value. We saw improvement on our asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans 14% lower than the prior quarter, and remain focused on continued asset quality improvement over the balance of 2025. Core commercial and consumer customer growth was positive during the first quarter, with lower net loans and deposits largely the result of a decrease in funding to one large wholesale relationship and reduced brokered deposit balances. We expect better core growth and asset quality trends, combined with ongoing expense discipline and modest margin improvement, will continue to improve profitability and capital in future quarters. With improved profitability, we are evaluating the potential for future stock buybacks."

Key Points for First Quarter and Going Forward

Positive Balance Sheet Trends:

  • A favorable deposit mix shift included a $45.0 million decrease in brokered deposits while core customer deposits grew $23.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was stable at 99.9% compared to 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The Company reduced borrowings by $28.9 million. The total cost of funds decreased to 2.67% compared to 2.80% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Update on provision for credit losses:

  • The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to $1.4 million of charge-offs related to three commercial business loans, one commercial construction loan and a small number of consumer loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.8 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.
  • We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers and expect further improvement in nonperforming loans over the course of 2025.

Other significant events:

  • First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructuring continued with the remaining bank-owned life insurance policy ("BOLI") surrender transaction recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with $266,000 of tax and penalties recorded in the provision for income tax. The surrendered policy value was reinvested in the second quarter of 2025. We expect to receive the return of the surrendered funds early in the third quarter of 2025.
  • We sadly lost a former Bank employee in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit gain.
  • The Company recorded a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to repurchasing $5.0 million of subordinated debt at a discount during the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the current quarter gain, the future cost related to interest expense on the subordinated debt will be reduced.
  • The Company also recognized a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a commercial business loan receivable into a Series A equity investment during the first quarter of 2025.

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

  As of or For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
Performance ratios: (1)                    
Return on average assets  0.28%  -0.51%  -0.36%  -0.40%  0.07%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (2)  0.27   0.26   0.17   0.10   0.22 
Return on average equity  3.92   -6.92   -4.91   -5.47   0.98 
Net interest margin (3)  2.76   2.73   2.70   2.76   2.76 
Efficiency ratio (4)  79.4   92.2   100.3   72.3   88.8 
Equity to total assets  7.22   6.89   7.13   7.17   7.17 
Book value per common share $16.63  $16.45  $17.17  $16.81  $17.00 
Tangible performance ratios: (1)                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)  7.15%  6.83%  7.06%  7.10%  7.10%
Return on average tangible common equity (2)  3.96   -6.99   -4.96   -5.53   0.99 
Tangible book value per common share (2) $16.48  $16.29  $17.00  $16.64  $16.83 
Capital ratios (First Fed): (5)                    
Tier 1 leverage  9.5%  9.4%  9.4%  9.4%  9.7%
Common equity Tier 1 capital  12.7   12.4   12.2   12.4   12.6 
Total risk-based  13.9   13.6   13.4   13.5   13.6 


(1)Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(5)Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.


Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)

Adjusted PPNR for the first quarter of 2025 increased $40,000 to $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter, and increased $308,000 from $1.2 million in the first quarter one year ago.

  For the Quarter Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
Net interest income $13,847  $14,137  $14,020  $14,235  $13,928 
Total noninterest income  4,092   1,300   1,779   7,347   2,188 
Total revenue  17,939   15,437   15,799   21,582   16,116 
Total noninterest expense  14,249   14,233   15,848   15,609   14,303 
PPNR (1)  3,690   1,204   (49)  5,973   1,813 
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:                    
BOLI death benefit  1,059   1,536          
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income  846             
Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment  315             
Equity investment repricing adjustment     (1,762)        651 
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force        (996)      
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment           7,919    
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment           (359)   
Net gain on sale of investment securities           (2,117)   
Adjusted PPNR (1) $1,470  $1,430  $947  $530  $1,162 


(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

  • Total interest income decreased $1.4 million to $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $28.2 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $503,000 compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on loans receivable and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts as both yields earned and average volumes decreased. Average loan balances and related interest income were impacted by a significant decrease in the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe Bank MPP") of $24.7 million and $461,000, respectively. Variable-rate yields on loans and investments were impacted by the cumulative 100 basis points Federal Reserve rate cuts which occurred between September and December 2024.
  • Total interest expense decreased $1.1 million to $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $422,000 compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in interest paid on brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs"), money market accounts and customer CDs.
  • The net interest margin increased to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, from 2.73% for the prior quarter, and was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volumes of CDs and money market accounts during the first quarter of 2025 which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on loans and an increase in cost due to higher average borrowings.
  • Noninterest income included a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of a former employee, a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt and a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a loan receivable into an equity investment during the current quarter.
  • Noninterest expense was relatively unchanged at $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") increased $176,000 to $20.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $20.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, an increase from 1.21% at December 31, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The small increase to the pooled loan reserve combined with charge-offs totaling $1.4 million resulted in a provision expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Nonperforming loans totaled $26.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 13.5%, from December 31, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 78% at March 31, 2025, from 67% at December 31, 2024, and decreased from 92% at March 31, 2024. This ratio increased during the first quarter as principal payments and charge-offs decreased balances on loans that were already adequately reserved.

Classified loans decreased $4.7 million to $37.9 million at March 31, 2025, from $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to $3.9 million in principal payments received on two commercial construction loans and charge-offs totaling $825,000 on two commercial business loans and one commercial construction loan during the first quarter. An $8.1 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; a $7.2 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 57% of the classified loan balance at March 31, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 16 loans totaling $1.7 million included in classified loans at March 31, 2025, and an additional seven loans totaling $2.4 million included in the special mention risk grading category.

  For the Quarter Ended 
ACLL ($ in thousands) March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
Balance at beginning of period $20,449  $21,970  $19,343  $17,958  $17,510 
Charge-offs:                    
Construction and land  (374)  (411)     (3,978)   
Auto and other consumer  (243)  (364)  (492)  (832)  (806)
Commercial business  (811)  (4,596)  (24)  (2,643)  (33)
Total charge-offs  (1,428)  (5,371)  (516)  (7,453)  (839)
Recoveries:                    
One-to-four family        42      2 
Commercial real estate  6   2          
Auto and other consumer  43   52   24   198   46 
Commercial business  2   36          
Total recoveries  51   90   66   198   48 
Net loan charge-offs  (1,377)  (5,281)  (450)  (7,255)  (791)
Provision for credit losses  1,553   3,760   3,077   8,640   1,239 
Balance at end of period $20,625  $20,449  $21,970  $19,343  $17,958 
                     
Average total loans  1,662,164   1,708,232   1,718,402   1,717,830   1,678,656 
Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans  0.34%  1.23%  0.10%  1.70%  0.19%


Asset Quality ($ in thousands) March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
Nonaccrual loans:                    
One-to-four family $1,404  $1,477  $1,631  $1,750  $1,237 
Multi-family           708   708 
Commercial real estate  5,574   5,598   5,634   14   22 
Construction and land  15,280   19,544   19,382   19,292   14,440 
Home equity  54   55   116   118   121 
Auto and other consumer  710   700   894   746   1,012 
Commercial business  3,365   3,141   2,719   1,003   1,941 
Total nonaccrual loans  26,387   30,515   30,376   23,631   19,481 
Other real estate owned               
Total nonperforming assets $26,387  $30,515  $30,376  $23,631  $19,481 
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1)  1.59%  1.80%  1.75%  1.39%  1.14%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2)  1.21   1.37   1.35   1.07   0.87 
ACLL as a % of total loans  1.24   1.21   1.27   1.14   1.05 
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans  78.16   67.01   72.33   81.85   92.18 
Total past due loans to total loans  1.74   1.98   1.92   1.45   1.91 


(1)Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2)Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.


Financial Condition and Capital

Investment securities decreased $24.9 million, or 7.3%, to $315.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $340.3 million three months earlier, and decreased $10.5 million compared to $326.0 million at March 31, 2024. The market value of the portfolio increased $3.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at March 31, 2025, 6.9 years at the prior quarter end and 7.8 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.3 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.4 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The MBS non-agency portfolio decreased $20.2 million due to early redemptions and maturities and $2.4 million from regular repayment activity during the most recent quarter.
 

Investment Securities ($ in thousands)  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year
% Change		 
Available for Sale at Fair Value                    
Municipal bonds $78,295  $77,876  $87,004   0.5%  -10.0%
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)  12,643   12,876   14,822   -1.8   -14.7 
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)  15,671   16,122   13,929   -2.8   12.5 
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)  55,067   54,491   53,031   1.1   3.8 
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)  8,061   8,666   7,911   -7.0   1.9 
Mortgage-backed securities:                    
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)  96,642   98,697   83,271   -2.1   16.1 
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)  49,054   71,616   65,987   -31.5   -25.7 
Total securities available for sale $315,433  $340,344  $325,955   -7.3   -3.2 


Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $31.4 million, or 1.9%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, and decreased $49.0 million, or 2.9%, from $1.69 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $13.3 million. Loan payoffs of $71.0 million, regular payments of $29.4 million and charge-offs totaling $1.4 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $45.3 million and draws on existing loans totaling $23.3 million. The large decrease in commercial business loans was due to the change in funding needs of the Northpointe Bank MPP, which dropped $36.2 million compared to the prior quarter.

Loans ($ in thousands)  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year
% Change		 
Real Estate:                    
One-to-four family $394,428  $395,315  $383,905   -0.2%  2.7%
Multi-family  338,147   332,596   339,538   1.7   -0.4 
Commercial real estate  392,882   390,379   385,130   0.6   2.0 
Construction and land  64,877   78,110   125,347   -16.9   -48.2 
Total real estate loans  1,190,334   1,196,400   1,233,920   -0.5   -3.5 
Consumer:                    
Home equity  79,151   79,054   72,391   0.1   9.3 
Auto and other consumer  273,878   268,876   268,834   1.9   1.9 
Total consumer loans  353,029   347,930   341,225   1.5   3.5 
Commercial business  120,486   151,493   136,297   -20.5   -11.6 
Total loans receivable  1,663,849   1,695,823   1,711,442   -1.9   -2.8 
Less:                    
Derivative basis adjustment  (566)  188   710   -401.1   -179.7 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  20,625   20,449   17,958   0.9   14.9 
Total loans receivable, net $1,643,790  $1,675,186  $1,692,774   -1.9   -2.9 


Total deposits decreased $22.0 million to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, and was relatively unchanged compared to one year prior. During the first quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $23.0 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $45.0 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits leading to higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts during the current quarter. The deposit mix compared to March 31, 2024, also reflects a shift to higher demand and money market account balances with increased rates paid on those accounts while rates paid on certificate and savings accounts decreased.

Deposits ($ in thousands)  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year
% Change		 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $247,890  $256,416  $252,761   -3.3%  -1.9%
Interest-bearing demand deposits  169,912   164,891   170,729   3.0   -0.5 
Money market accounts  424,469   413,822   395,480   2.6   7.3 
Savings accounts  235,188   205,055   236,550   14.7   -0.6 
Certificates of deposit, customer  450,663   464,928   418,904   -3.1   7.6 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  137,946   182,914   192,200   -24.6   -28.2 
Total deposits $1,666,068  $1,688,026  $1,666,624   -1.3   0.0 


Total shareholders’ equity increased to $157.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.9 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $2.4 million and net income of $1.5 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $656,000 and a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $425,000.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025, were 12.7% and 13.9%, respectively.

First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the first quarter of 2025. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $649,000 in the first quarter of 2025. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the First Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our April 24, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.

About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 18 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain difficulties and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phyllis Nomura, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
 
  March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $18,911  $16,811  $17,953  $19,184  $15,562 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  51,412   55,637   64,769   63,995   61,784 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value  315,433   340,344   310,860   306,714   325,955 
Loans held for sale  2,940   472   378   1,086   988 
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses
     on loans $20,625, $20,449, $21,970, $19,343,
     and $17,958)		  1,643,790   1,675,186   1,714,416   1,677,764   1,692,774 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost  13,106   14,435   14,435   13,086   15,876 
Accrued interest receivable  8,319   8,159   8,939   9,466   8,909 
Premises held for sale, net              6,751 
Premises and equipment, net  9,870   10,129   10,436   10,714   11,028 
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value  3,301   3,281   3,584   3,740   3,820 
Bank-owned life insurance, net  31,786   41,150   41,429   41,113   34,681 
Equity and partnership investments  15,026   13,229   14,912   15,085   15,121 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  1,082   1,082   1,083   1,084   1,085 
Deferred tax asset, net  13,179   13,738   10,802   12,216   12,704 
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net  16,687   17,001   17,315   17,627   5,841 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  31,588   21,352   24,175   23,088   27,141 
Total assets $2,176,430  $2,232,006  $2,255,486  $2,215,962  $2,240,020 
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits $1,666,068  $1,688,026  $1,711,641  $1,708,288  $1,666,624 
Borrowings  307,091   336,014   334,994   302,575   371,455 
Accrued interest payable  2,163   3,295   2,153   3,143   2,830 
Lease liability, net  17,266   17,535   17,799   18,054   6,227 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  24,217   31,770   25,625   23,717   29,980 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance  2,583   1,484   2,485   1,304   2,398 
Total liabilities  2,019,388   2,078,124   2,094,697   2,057,081   2,079,514 
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized
     5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding		               
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000
     shares authorized; issued and outstanding at
     each period end: 9,440,618; 9,353,348;
     9,365,979; 9,453,247; and 9,442,796		  94   93   94   94   94 
Additional paid-in capital  93,450   93,357   93,218   93,985   93,763 
Retained earnings  98,056   97,198   100,660   103,322   106,202 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (28,129)  (30,172)  (26,424)  (31,597)  (32,465)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares  (6,429)  (6,594)  (6,759)  (6,923)  (7,088)
Total shareholders' equity  157,042   153,882   160,789   158,881   160,506 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,176,430  $2,232,006  $2,255,486  $2,215,962  $2,240,020 



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended 
  March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
INTEREST INCOME                    
Interest and fees on loans receivable $22,231  $23,716  $23,536  $23,733  $22,767 
Interest on investment securities  3,803   3,658   3,786   3,949   3,632 
Interest on deposits in banks  482   550   582   571   645 
FHLB dividends  307   273   302   358   282 
Total interest income  26,823   28,197   28,206   28,611   27,326 
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits  9,737   11,175   10,960   10,180   10,112 
Borrowings  3,239   2,885   3,226   4,196   3,286 
Total interest expense  12,976   14,060   14,186   14,376   13,398 
   Net interest income  13,847   14,137   14,020   14,235   13,928 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                    
Provision for credit losses on loans  1,553   3,760   3,077   8,640   1,239 
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on unfunded commitments  15   (105)  57   99   (269)
Provision for credit losses  1,568   3,655   3,134   8,739   970 
    Net interest income after provision for credit losses  12,279   10,482   10,886   5,496   12,958 
NONINTEREST INCOME                    
Loan and deposit service fees  1,106   1,054   1,059   1,076   1,102 
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market  195   (115)  10   74   219 
Net gain on sale of loans  11   52   58   150   52 
Net gain on sale of investment securities           (2,117)   
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment           7,919    
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  372   328   315   293   243 
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net  1,059   1,536          
Other income (loss)  1,349   (1,555)  337   (48)  572 
Total noninterest income  4,092   1,300   1,779   7,347   2,188 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                    
Compensation and benefits  7,715   7,367   8,582   8,588   8,128 
Data processing  2,011   2,065   2,085   2,008   1,944 
Occupancy and equipment  1,592   1,559   1,553   1,799   1,240 
Supplies, postage, and telephone  298   296   360   317   293 
Regulatory assessments and state taxes  479   460   548   457   513 
Advertising  265   362   409   377   309 
Professional fees  777   813   698   684   910 
FDIC insurance premium  434   491   533   473   386 
Other expense  678   820   1,080   906   580 
Total noninterest expense  14,249   14,233   15,848   15,609   14,303 
   Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  2,122   (2,451)  (3,183)  (2,766)  843 
Provision for income taxes  608   359   (1,203)  (547)  447 
Net income (loss) $1,514  $(2,810) $(1,980) $(2,219) $396 
                     
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.17  $(0.32) $(0.23) $(0.25) $0.04 
                     


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Selected Loan Detail March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
Construction and land loans breakout                    
1-4 Family construction $42,371  $39,319  $43,125  $56,514  $69,075 
Multifamily construction  9,223   15,407   29,109   43,341   45,776 
Nonresidential construction  7,229   16,857   17,500   1,015   3,374 
Land and development  6,054   6,527   5,975   6,403   7,122 
Total construction and land loans $64,877  $78,110  $95,709  $107,273  $125,347 
                     
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                    
Triad Manufactured Home loans $134,740  $128,231  $129,600  $110,510  $119,309 
Woodside auto loans  118,972   117,968   126,129   131,151   128,072 
First Help auto loans  13,012   14,283   15,971   17,427   8,326 
Other auto loans  1,313   1,647   2,064   2,690   3,313 
Other consumer loans  5,841   6,747   7,434   23,845   9,814 
Total auto and other consumer loans $273,878  $268,876  $281,198  $285,623  $268,834 
                     
Commercial business loans breakout                    
Northpointe Bank MPP $-  $36,230  $38,155  $9,150  $15,047 
Secured lines of credit  39,986   35,701   37,686   28,862   41,014 
Unsecured lines of credit  2,030   1,717   1,571   1,133   1,001 
SBA loans  6,889   7,044   7,219   7,146   8,944 
Other commercial business loans  71,581   70,801   70,696   70,803   70,291 
Total commercial business loans $120,486  $151,493  $155,327  $117,094  $136,297 



Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
One-to-four family construction $38,221  $44,468  $51,607  $49,440  $70,100 
All other construction and land  30,947   34,290   45,166   58,346   55,286 
One-to-four family first mortgage  428,081   466,046   469,053   434,840   436,543 
One-to-four family junior liens  15,155   15,090   14,701   13,706   12,608 
One-to-four family revolving open-end  51,832   51,481   48,459   44,803   45,536 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                    
Health care  29,386   29,129   29,407   29,678   29,946 
Office  19,363   17,756   17,901   19,215   17,951 
Warehouse  14,843   14,948   11,645   14,613   14,683 
Other  74,915   78,170   64,535   56,292   55,063 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                    
Office  41,885   49,417   49,770   50,158   53,099 
Retail  50,737   49,591   49,717   50,101   50,478 
Hospitality  62,226   61,919   62,282   62,628   66,982 
Other  93,549   81,640   82,573   84,428   93,040 
Multi-family residential  339,217   333,419   354,118   350,382   339,907 
Commercial business loans  76,330   77,381   86,904   79,055   90,781 
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans  22,914   21,833   15,369   14,411   10,200 
State and political subdivision obligations  369   369   404   405   405 
Consumer automobile loans  133,209   133,789   144,036   151,121   139,524 
Consumer loans secured by other assets  137,619   131,429   132,749   129,293   122,895 
Consumer loans unsecured  3,051   3,658   4,411   5,209   6,415 
Total loans $1,663,849  $1,695,823  $1,734,807  $1,698,124  $1,711,442 
                     
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $172,260  $163,827  $166,446  $155,005  $148,736 



FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2025  2024 
  Average  Interest      Average  Interest     
  Balance  Earned/  Yield/  Balance  Earned/  Yield/ 
  Outstanding  Paid  Rate  Outstanding  Paid  Rate 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, net (1) (2) $1,642,007  $22,231   5.49% $1,661,420  $22,767   5.51%
Investment securities  333,208   3,803   4.63   307,490   3,632   4.75 
FHLB dividends  13,609   307   9.15   12,328   282   9.20 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  42,917   482   4.55   46,583   645   5.57 
Total interest-earning assets (3)  2,031,741   26,823   5.35   2,027,821   27,326   5.42 
Noninterest-earning assets  143,033           138,366         
Total average assets $2,174,774          $2,166,187         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $168,414  $260   0.63  $165,379  $187   0.45 
Money market accounts  414,425   2,345   2.29   377,505   1,949   2.08 
Savings accounts  216,499   783   1.47   235,784   953   1.63 
Certificates of deposit, customer  451,936   4,522   4.06   437,525   4,494   4.13 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  158,269   1,827   4.68   205,923   2,529   4.94 
Total interest-bearing deposits (4)  1,409,543   9,737   2.80   1,422,116   10,112   2.86 
Advances  279,500   2,796   4.06   252,912   2,892   4.60 
Subordinated debt  38,370   443   4.68   39,446   394   4.02 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,727,413   12,976   3.05   1,714,474   13,398   3.14 
Noninterest-bearing deposits (4)  243,569           249,283         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  47,238           40,563         
Total average liabilities  2,018,220           2,004,320         
Average equity  156,554           161,867         
Total average liabilities and equity $2,174,774          $2,166,187         
                         
Net interest income     $13,847          $13,928     
Net interest rate spread          2.30           2.28 
Net earning assets $304,328          $313,347         
Net interest margin (5)          2.76           2.76 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  117.6%          118.3%        


(1)The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2)Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of ($338,000) and ($171,000) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4)Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.39% and 2.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

  For the Quarter Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2024		  June 30,
2024		  March 31,
2024		 
Net income (loss) $1,514  $(2,810) $(1,980) $(2,219) $396 
Plus: provision for credit losses  1,568   3,655   3,134   8,739   970 
Provision for income taxes  608   359   (1,203)  (547)  447 
PPNR (1)  3,690   1,204   (49)  5,973   1,813 
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:                    
BOLI death benefit  1,059   1,536          
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income  846             
Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment  315             
Equity investment repricing adjustment     (1,762)        651 
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force        (996)      
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment           7,919    
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment           (359)   
Net gain on sale of investment securities           (2,117)   
Adjusted PPNR (1) $1,470  $1,430  $947  $530  $1,162 
                     
Average total assets $2,174,774  $2,205,502  $2,209,333  $2,219,370  $2,166,187 
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.28%  -0.51%  -0.36%  -0.40%  0.07%
PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)  0.69%  0.22%  -0.01%  1.08%  0.34%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1)  0.27%  0.26%  0.17%  0.10%  0.22%


(1)PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 
Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
 
  For the Quarter Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		 
Total shareholders' equity $157,042  $153,882  $160,789  $158,881  $160,506 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,082   1,082   1,083   1,084   1,085 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  415   423   489   517   489 
Total tangible common equity $155,545  $152,377  $159,217  $157,280  $158,932 
                     
Total assets $2,176,430  $2,232,006  $2,255,486  $2,215,962  $2,240,020 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,082   1,082   1,083   1,084   1,085 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  415   423   489   517   489 
Total tangible assets $2,174,933  $2,230,501  $2,253,914  $2,214,361  $2,238,446 
                     
Average shareholders' equity $156,554  $161,560  $160,479  $163,079  $161,867 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  1,082   1,083   1,084   1,085   1,085 
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  423   489   517   489   481 
Total average tangible common equity $155,049  $159,988  $158,878  $161,505  $160,301 
                     
Net income (loss) $1,514  $(2,810) $(1,980) $(2,219) $396 
Common shares outstanding  9,440,618   9,353,348   9,365,979   9,453,247   9,442,796 
GAAP Ratios:                    
Equity to total assets  7.22%  6.89%  7.13%  7.17%  7.17%
Return on average equity  3.92%  -6.92%  -4.91%  -5.47%  0.98%
Book value per common share $16.63  $16.45  $17.17  $16.81  $17.00 
Non-GAAP Ratios:                    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  7.15%  6.83%  7.06%  7.10%  7.10%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)  3.96%  -6.99%  -4.96%  -5.53%  0.99%
Tangible book value per common share (1) $16.48  $16.29  $17.00  $16.64  $16.83 


(1)We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.


