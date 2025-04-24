Aether Holdings Launches Alpha Edge Media™ to Expand its Financial Newsletters and Subscribers

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) ("we," "us," "our," “Aether,” or the “Company”), an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders, today announced the formation of Alpha Edge Media, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to building and scaling a new generation of digital-first financial newsletter media content and brands.

The Alpha Edge Media newsletters will compliment Aether’s flagship trading market research platform, SentimenTrader.com, a financial technology platform providing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights into market sentiment through a variety of tools, reports, and strategies.

The launch is being done in collaboration with Makaira Media, a Florida-based boutique marketing and performance agency that also operates as Sundara Marketing Group. Together, Aether and Makaira will design, launch, and grow a network of high-impact digital financial newsletters and content assets aimed at capturing the attention of forward-looking investors and other business professionals at scale.

The Alpha Edge project is an outgrowth of Aether’s existing strategy to grow its marketing and distribution capabilities, either on its own through initiatives like Alpha Edge or through acquisitions of financial newsletters or content and related subscribers. Aether is implementing this strategy with proceeds from its recently completed initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

"Digital newsletters are the new front page,” said Nicolas Lin, CEO of Aether Holdings. “With Alpha Edge Media, we’re not just launching newsletters. We’re building high-growth media assets with the real potential for monetization power. This is modern media – audience-first, data-smart, and built to scale.”

Lin added, “We believe the future of fintech AI will be driven by who owns the most specialized content and proprietary data. Our work with Makaira marks a critical first step toward expanding our financial market content ecosystem, feeding into our existing AI models, including SentimenTrader, and advancing our mission to empower investors through intelligence that’s both actionable and deeply personalized.”

Key elements of the Alpha Edge Media initiative include:

Strategic execution partner: Makaira Media brings full-stack content, growth, and performance expertise.

Modern media model: First-party data, owned audiences, and monetization will be built in from day one.

Structure built to scale: Alpha Edge Media will provide dedicated leadership, accountability, and focus that creates the potential scale in size



Makaira Media will support the initiative across end-to-end brand development, content creation, newsletter growth strategy, performance marketing, CRM development, and ongoing KPI optimization. Each new financial newsletter brand will be tracked against key benchmarks with monthly reporting and rapid iteration of products based on data.

“The most valuable media today is owned, measurable, and scalable. When you align strong content with disciplined execution, newsletters become high-performing growth channels,” said Eva Hodgens, Co-Founder and CEO of Makaira Media. “Alpha Edge Media is about building owned media ecosystems that convert into subscribers and revenue opportunities. We look forward to working with the amazing trading market expertise and newsletter experience that Aether brings to the table to drive this exciting initiative forward.”

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether’s flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com, is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidenced-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets.

Find out more about Aether Holdings at https://helloaether.com/

About Makaira Media LLC

Makaira Media is a full-service digital and print marketing firm specializing in direct-response copywriting, direct-response graphic design, direct-response focused web design, direct-response content marketing, and direct-to-consumer E-commerce ideation, creation, and advertising.

