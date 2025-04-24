ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $18.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.49 for the first quarter of 2025 compared with $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.41 for the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets was 0.84%, 0.84% and 0.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 8.25%, 8.27% and 7.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders, which excludes non-operating items (primarily merger and branch closure related expenses), was $19.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $15.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the first quarter of 2025, $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.41 for the first quarter of 2024. Operating return on average assets was 0.88%, 0.90% and 0.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Operating return on average tangible common equity was 8.59%, 8.77% and 7.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.
    
Net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the first quarter of 2025 were essentially flat when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting modest changes in all statement of income categories. The increase of $3.0 million in net income available to common stockholders versus the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $5.5 million increase in net interest income, a $0.5 million decrease in provision for credit losses and a $0.6 million increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in noninterest expenses and a $1.3 million increase in income tax expense.

“We are pleased with ConnectOne’s solid performance to start the year, demonstrating disciplined execution across the organization,” said Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectOne. “We look forward to finalizing our planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation in the second quarter- bringing together two highly compatible relationship focused institutions to create a premier New York Metro community bank, providing attractive opportunities for our combined client base and the markets we serve.”

“Our net interest margin widened meaningfully again as expected -- increasing 7 basis points during the 2025 first quarter -- driven by a strengthened balance sheet and favorable interest rate positioning.  We anticipate this positive momentum to carry through the remainder of the year and into 2026, supporting continued margin expansion.” Mr. Sorrentino commented, “Although the loan portfolio contracted slightly since year-end, our loan pipeline is robust, backed by solid credits at attractive spreads, and continues to reflect steady, diversified growth.”

“Credit quality trends remained stable during the first quarter with nonaccrual loans decreasing to 0.61% of total loans and annualized quarterly charge-offs remaining below 0.18% for the fifth consecutive quarter,” Mr. Sorrentino added. “In addition, our tangible book value per share continues to build ahead of the merger, increasing by more than 3% since announcing the transaction, our loan to deposit ratio declined to 105.6%, and our regulatory CRE concentration ratio improved by 15 percentage points to 420%.”

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, “Although there is an increasing industry-wide focus on the impact of potential tariff policy on borrower health in various loan segments, our direct exposure to import/export-dependent segments is very limited. Our ongoing portfolio reviews have shown very limited disruption to date, and we remain confident in the stability and resilience of our credit portfolio.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock. A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on June 2, 2025, to common stockholders of record on May 15, 2025. A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on June 2, 2025 to holders of record on May 15, 2025.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $65.8 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a seven basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 2.93% from 2.86%, and a 1.2% increase in average interest earning assets, partially offset by a lower day-count. The widening of the net interest margin was primarily due to a 21 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an 11 basis-point decline in the rate earned on interest-earning assets.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $5.5 million, or 9.0%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from a 29 basis-point widening in the net interest margin to 2.93% from 2.64%. During the first quarter of 2025, average total loans decreased by $123.8 million, or 1.5% when compared to the first quarter of 2024. The widening of the net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a 42 basis-point decrease in the average cost of total funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a nine basis-point decrease in the loan portfolio yield.

Noninterest income was $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The $0.7 million increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in net gains on equity securities, including a $0.4 million gain on the sale of a strategic equity investment, and a $0.3 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale. The $0.6 million increase in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in deposit, loan and other income and a $0.4 million gain on the sale of a strategic equity investment, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale.

Noninterest expenses were $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $37.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $0.8 million increase in noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in merger expenses, a $0.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.3 million bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) restructuring charge in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in charges related to a branch closing in the fourth quarter of 2024. The $2.2 million increase in noninterest expenses for the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in merger expenses, a $0.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and the aforementioned $0.3 million BOLI restructuring charge. The increases in merger expenses when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 are due to the planned merger with The First of Long Island Corporation.

Income tax expense was $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates for the first quarter of 2025, fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024 were 26.1%, 23.0% and 25.5%, respectively. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects year-end adjustments for the effective tax rate for the full-year 2024. The overall increase in the effective tax rate during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in income before income tax expense and a decrease in tax-free adjustments.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing economic forecasts and conditions.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $49.9 million as of March 31, 2025, $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $47.4 million as of March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.51% as of March 31, 2025, 0.58% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.48% as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.61%, 0.69% and 0.57%, as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.17% for the first quarter of 2025, 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.15% for the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.00% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 165.3% as of March 31, 2025, 144.3% as of December 31, 2024 and 174.7% as of March 31, 2024. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.79% as of March 31, 2025, up slightly from 2.68% as of December 31, 2024 and up from 1.30% as of March 31, 2024. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.18% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2025, up from 0.04% as of December 31, 2024 and up from 0.04% as of March 31, 2024. The overall credit quality metrics of the Bank’s loan portfolio are sound, reflecting charge-offs, nonaccruals, delinquencies and classified loans all remaining within historical ranges.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $9.759 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $9.880 billion as of December 31, 2024. Loans receivable were $8.201 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $8.275 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $7.767 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $7.820 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.253 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $1.242 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in retained earnings of $11.8 million. As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.73% and $24.16, respectively, compared to 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $212.7 million as of March 31, 2025, and $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION    
(in thousands)     
      
 March 31, December 31,  March 31,
  2025   2024   2024 
 (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$49,759  $57,816  $45,322 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 242,844   298,672   232,261 
     Cash and cash equivalents 292,603   356,488   277,583 
      
Investment securities 636,806   612,847   619,397 
Equity securities 18,859   20,092   19,457 
      
Loans held-for-sale 202   743   - 
      
Loans receivable 8,201,134   8,274,810   8,297,957 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 82,403   82,685   82,869 
     Net loans receivable 8,118,731   8,192,125   8,215,088 
      
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 37,031   40,449   48,931 
Bank premises and equipment, net 27,624   28,447   29,827 
Accrued interest receivable 46,740   45,498   49,731 
Bank owned life insurance 244,651   243,672   239,308 
Right of use operating lease assets 13,755   14,489   11,725 
Goodwill 208,372   208,372   208,372 
Core deposit intangibles 4,360   4,639   5,553 
Other assets 109,521   111,739   128,992 
     Total assets$9,759,255  $9,879,600  $9,853,964 
      
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
     Noninterest-bearing$1,319,196  $1,422,044  $1,290,523 
     Interest-bearing 6,448,034   6,398,070   6,298,131 
          Total deposits 7,767,230   7,820,114   7,588,654 
Borrowings 613,053   688,064   877,568 
Subordinated debentures, net 80,071   79,944   79,566 
Operating lease liabilities 14,737   15,498   12,843 
Other liabilities 31,225   34,276   78,724 
     Total liabilities 8,506,316   8,637,896   8,637,355 
      
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES     
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Preferred stock 110,927   110,927   110,927 
Common stock 586,946   586,946   586,946 
Additional paid-in capital 36,007   36,347   32,866 
Retained earnings 643,265   631,446   600,118 
Treasury stock (76,116)  (76,116)  (76,116)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,090)  (47,846)  (38,132)
   Total stockholders' equity 1,252,939   1,241,704   1,216,609 
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,759,255  $9,879,600  $9,853,964 
      



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME      
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)      
       
 Three Months Ended 
 03/31/25 12/31/24 03/31/24 
Interest income      
     Interest and fees on loans$115,351 $118,346  $120,088 
     Interest and dividends on investment securities:      
         Taxable 4,987  4,804   4,334 
         Tax-exempt 1,097  1,109   1,154 
         Dividends 889  959   1,125 
     Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,465  2,815   2,906 
          Total interest income 124,789  128,033   129,607 
Interest expense      
     Deposits 53,992  58,568   60,407 
     Borrowings 5,041  4,754   8,900 
          Total interest expense 59,033  63,322   69,307 
       
Net interest income 65,756  64,711   60,300 
    Provision for credit losses 3,500  3,500   4,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,256  61,211   56,300 
       
Noninterest income      
     Deposit, loan and other income 2,006  1,798   1,592 
     Income on bank owned life insurance 1,584  1,656   1,664 
     Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 332  597   506 
     Net gains (losses) on equity securities 529  (307)  86 
          Total noninterest income 4,451  3,744   3,848 
       
Noninterest expenses      
     Salaries and employee benefits 22,578  22,244   22,131 
     Occupancy and equipment 2,680  2,818   3,009 
     FDIC insurance 1,800  1,800   1,800 
     Professional and consulting 2,366  2,449   1,928 
     Marketing and advertising 595  495   677 
     Information technology and communications 4,604  4,523   4,389 
     Merger expenses 1,320  863   - 
     Branch closing expenses -  477   - 
     Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge 327  -   - 
     Amortization of core deposit intangibles 279  296   321 
     Other expenses 2,756  2,533   2,810 
          Total noninterest expenses 39,305  38,498   37,065 
       
Income before income tax expense 27,402  26,457   23,083 
     Income tax expense 7,160  6,086   5,878 
Net income 20,242  20,371   17,205 
     Preferred dividends 1,509  1,509   1,509 
Net income available to common stockholders$18,733 $18,862  $15,696 
       
Earnings per common share:      
     Basic$0.49 $0.49  $0.41 
     Diluted 0.49  0.49   0.41 
       



ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
          
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.         
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES         
          
 As of
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Selected Financial Data(dollars in thousands)
Total assets$9,759,255  $9,879,600  $9,639,603  $9,723,731  $9,853,964 
Loans receivable:         
  Commercial 1,483,392  $1,522,308  $1,505,743  $1,491,079  $1,561,063 
  Commercial real estate 3,356,943   3,384,319   3,261,160   3,274,941   3,333,488 
  Multifamily 2,490,256   2,506,782   2,482,258   2,499,581   2,507,893 
  Commercial construction 617,593   616,246   616,087   639,168   646,593 
  Residential 256,555   249,691   250,249   256,786   254,214 
  Consumer 1,604   1,136   835   945   850 
  Gross loans 8,206,343   8,280,482   8,116,332   8,162,500   8,304,101 
Net deferred loan fees (5,209)  (5,672)  (4,356)  (4,597)  (6,144)
   Loans receivable 8,201,134   8,274,810   8,111,976   8,157,903   8,297,957 
   Loans held-for-sale 202   743   -   435   - 
Total loans$8,201,336  $8,275,553  $8,111,976  $8,158,338  $8,297,957 
          
Investment and equity securities$655,665  $632,939  $667,112  $640,322  $638,854 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 212,732   213,011   213,307   213,604   213,925 
Deposits:         
  Noninterest-bearing demand$1,319,196  $1,422,044  $1,262,568  $1,268,882  $1,290,523 
  Time deposits 2,550,223   2,557,200   2,614,187   2,593,165   2,623,391 
  Other interest-bearing deposits 3,897,811   3,840,870   3,647,350   3,713,967   3,674,740 
Total deposits$7,767,230  $7,820,114  $7,524,105  $7,576,014  $7,588,654 
          
Borrowings$613,053  $688,064  $742,133  $756,144  $877,568 
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 80,071   79,944   79,818   79,692   79,566 
Total stockholders' equity 1,252,939   1,241,704   1,239,496   1,224,227   1,216,609 
          
Quarterly Average Balances         
Total assets$9,748,605  $9,563,446  $9,742,853  $9,745,853  $9,860,753 
Loans receivable:         
  Commercial$1,488,962  $1,487,850  $1,485,777  $1,517,446  $1,552,360 
  Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 5,852,342   5,733,188   5,752,467   5,789,498   5,890,853 
  Commercial construction 610,859   631,022   628,740   652,227   637,993 
  Residential 256,430   250,589   252,975   254,284   252,965 
  Consumer 5,687   5,204   7,887   5,155   5,091 
  Gross loans 8,214,280   8,107,853   8,127,846   8,218,610   8,339,262 
Net deferred loan fees (5,525)  (4,727)  (4,513)  (5,954)  (6,533)
   Loans receivable 8,208,755   8,103,126   8,123,333   8,212,656   8,332,729 
   Loans held-for-sale 259   498   83   169   99 
Total loans$8,209,014  $8,103,624  $8,123,416  $8,212,825  $8,332,828 
          
Investment and equity securities$655,191  $653,988  $650,897  $637,551  $633,270 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 212,915   213,205   213,502   213,813   214,133 
Deposits:         
  Noninterest-bearing demand$1,305,722  $1,304,699  $1,259,912  $1,256,251  $1,254,201 
  Time deposits 2,480,990   2,478,163   2,625,329   2,587,706   2,567,767 
  Other interest-bearing deposits 3,888,131   3,838,575   3,747,427   3,721,167   3,696,374 
Total deposits$7,674,843  $7,621,437  $7,632,668  $7,565,124  $7,518,342 
          
Borrowings$686,391  $648,300  $717,586  $787,256  $947,003 
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 79,988   79,862   79,735   79,609   79,483 
Total stockholders' equity 1,254,373   1,241,738   1,234,724   1,220,621   1,220,818 
          
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income$65,756  $64,711  $60,887  $61,439  $60,300 
 Provision for credit losses 3,500   3,500   3,800   2,500   4,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 62,256   61,211   57,087   58,939   56,300 
Noninterest income         
 Deposit, loan and other income 2,006   1,798   1,817   1,654   1,592 
 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,584   1,656   2,145   1,677   1,664 
 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 332   597   343   1,277   506 
 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 529   (307)  432   (209)  86 
       Total noninterest income 4,451   3,744   4,737   4,399   3,848 
Noninterest expenses         
 Salaries and employee benefits 22,578   22,244   22,957   22,721   22,131 
 Occupancy and equipment 2,680   2,818   2,889   2,899   3,009 
 FDIC insurance 1,800   1,800   1,800   1,800   1,800 
 Professional and consulting 2,366   2,449   2,147   1,923   1,928 
 Marketing and advertising 595   495   635   613   677 
 Information technology and communications 4,604   4,523   4,464   4,198   4,389 
 Merger expenses 1,320   863   742   -   - 
 Branch closing expenses -   477   -   -   - 
 Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge 327   -   -   -   - 
 Amortization of core deposit intangible 279   296   297   321   321 
 Other expenses 2,756   2,533   2,710   3,119   2,810 
       Total noninterest expenses 39,305   38,498   38,641   37,594   37,065 
          
Income before income tax expense 27,402   26,457   23,183   25,744   23,083 
 Income tax expense 7,160   6,086   6,022   6,688   5,878 
Net income 20,242   20,371   17,161   19,056   17,205 
 Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509 
Net income available to common stockholders$18,733  $18,862  $15,652  $17,547  $15,696 
          
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,511,237   38,519,581   38,525,484   38,448,594   38,511,747 
Diluted EPS$0.49  $0.49  $0.41  $0.46  $0.41 
          
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:         
Net income$20,242  $20,371  $17,161  $19,056  $17,205 
Merger expenses 1,320   863   742   -   - 
Branch closing expenses -   477   -   -   - 
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge 327   -   -   -   - 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 279   296   297   321   321 
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (529)  307   (432)  209   (86)
Tax impact of adjustments (420)  (585)  (171)  (149)  (66)
Operating net income$21,219  $21,729  $17,597  $19,437  $17,374 
 Preferred dividends 1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509 
Operating net income available to common stockholders$19,710  $20,220  $16,088  $17,928  $15,865 
          
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1)$0.51  $0.52  $0.42  $0.47  $0.41 
          
Return on Assets Measures         
Average assets$9,748,605  $9,653,446  $9,742,853  $9,745,853  $9,860,753 
Return on avg. assets 0.84  0.84  0.70%  0.79%  0.70 
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2) 0.88   0.90   0.72   0.80   0.71 
          
(1) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.        
(2) Operating net income divided by average assets.         
          
 Three Months Ended
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Return on Equity Measures(dollars in thousands)
Average stockholders' equity$1,254,373  $1,241,738  $1,234,724  $1,220,621  $1,220,818 
Less: average preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)
Average common equity$1,143,446  $1,130,811  $1,123,797  $1,109,694  $1,109,891 
Less: average intangible assets (212,915)  (213,205)  (213,502)  (213,813)  (214,133)
Average tangible common equity$930,531  $917,606  $910,295  $895,881  $895,758 
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 6.64 % 6.64 % 5.54 % 6.36 % 5.69 
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 6.99   7.11   5.70   6.50   5.75 
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (4) 8.25   8.27   6.93   7.98   7.15 
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5) 8.59   8.77   7.03   8.05   7.12 
          
Efficiency Measures         
Total noninterest expenses$39,305  $38,498  $38,641  $37,594  $37,065 
Merger expenses (1,320)  (863)  (742)  -   - 
Branch closing expenses -   (477)  -   -   - 
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge (327)  -   -   -   - 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (279)  (296)  (297)  (321)  (321)
Operating noninterest expense$37,379  $36,862  $37,602  $37,273  $36,744 
          
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)$66,580  $65,593  $61,710  $62,255  $61,111 
Noninterest income 4,451   3,744   4,737   4,399   3,848 
Net (gains) losses on equity securities (529)  307   (432)  209   (86)
Operating revenue$70,502  $69,644  $66,015  $66,863  $64,873 
          
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (6) 53.0  52.9%  57.0%  55.7  56.6 
          
Net Interest Margin         
Average interest-earning assets$9,224,712  $9,117,201  $9,206,038  $9,210,050  $9,323,291 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 66,580   65,593   61,710   62,255   61,111 
Net interest margin (GAAP) 2.93  2.86  2.67%  2.72  2.64 
          
(3) Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.         
(4) Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.     
(5) Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.        
(6) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.         
          
 As of
 Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024 
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Stockholders equity$1,252,939  $1,241,704  $1,239,496  $1,224,227  $1,216,609 
Less: preferred stock (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)
Common equity$1,142,012  $1,130,777  $1,128,569  $1,113,300  $1,105,682 
Less: intangible assets (212,732)  (213,011)  (213,307)  (213,604)  (213,925)
Tangible common equity$929,280  $917,766  $915,262  $899,696  $891,757 
          
Total assets$9,759,255  $9,879,600  $9,639,603  $9,723,731  $9,853,964 
Less: intangible assets (212,732)  (213,011)  (213,307)  (213,604)  (213,925)
Tangible assets$9,546,523  $9,666,589  $9,426,296  $9,510,127  $9,640,039 
          
Common shares outstanding 38,469,975   38,370,317   38,368,217   38,365,069   38,333,053 
          
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 11.70  11.45  11.71  11.45  11.22 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (7) 9.73   9.49   9.71   9.46   9.25 
          
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):         
  Leverage ratio 11.33  11.33  11.10  10.97  10.73 
  Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.14   10.97   11.07   10.90   10.70 
  Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.46   12.29   12.42   12.25   12.03 
  Risk-based total capital ratio 14.29   14.11   14.29   14.10   13.88 
          
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):         
  Leverage ratio 11.67  11.66  11.43  11.29  11.10 
  Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.82   12.63   12.79   12.60   12.43 
  Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.82   12.63   12.79   12.60   12.43 
  Risk-based total capital ratio 13.79   13.60   13.77   13.58   13.41 
          
Book value per share (GAAP)$29.69  $29.47  $29.41  $29.02  $28.84 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 24.16   23.92   23.85   23.45   23.26 
          
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):         
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):         
  Charge-offs$3,555  $3,363  $3,559  $3,595  $3,185 
  Recoveries (155)  (29)  (53)  (324)  (23)
   Net loan charge-offs$3,400  $3,334  $3,506  $3,271  $3,162 
   Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.17  0.16  0.17  0.16  0.15 
          
Asset Quality         
Nonaccrual loans$49,860  $57,310  $51,300  $46,026  $47,438 
Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets$49,860  $57,310  $51,300  $46,026  $47,438 
          
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL")$82,403  $82,685  $82,494  $82,077  $82,869 
Loans receivable 8,201,134   8,274,810   8,111,976   8,157,903   8,297,957 
          
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.61 % 0.69 % 0.63 % 0.56%  0.57 
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.51   0.58   0.53   0.47   0.48 
ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.00   1.00   1.02   1.01   1.00 
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 165.3   144.3   160.8   178.3   174.7 
          
(7) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets         
(8) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end         
          


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.              
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS              
(dollars in thousands)               
                  
    For the Quarter Ended 
    March 31, 2025December 31, 2024March 31, 2024
    Average     Average     Average    
Interest-earning assets: BalanceInterestRate (7)  BalanceInterestRate (7)  BalanceInterestRate (7) 
Investment securities (1) (2) $745,873 $6,375 3.47% $736,131 $6,207 3.35% $720,303 $5,794 3.24%
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 8,209,014  115,883 5.73   8,103,624  118,934 5.84   8,332,828  120,592 5.82 
Federal funds sold and interest-               
  bearing deposits with banks  229,491  2,466 4.36   238,957  2,815 4.69   218,212  2,906 5.36 
Restricted investment in bank stock 40,334  889 8.94   38,489  959 9.91   51,948  1,126 8.72 
     Total interest-earning assets 9,224,712  125,613 5.52   9,117,201  128,915 5.63   9,323,291  130,418 5.63 
Allowance for loan losses  (84,027)     (83,938)     (84,005)   
Noninterest-earning assets  607,920      620,183      621,467    
     Total assets  $9,748,605     $9,653,446     $9,860,753    
                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
 Money market deposits  1,572,287  11,287 2.91   1,642,737  12,694 3.07   1,571,640  13,191 3.38 
 Savings deposits   656,789  5,227 3.23   559,450  4,710 3.35   441,551  3,385 3.08 
 Time deposits   2,480,990  25,154 4.11   2,478,163  27,374 4.39   2,567,767  28,038 4.39 
 Other interest-bearing deposits  1,659,055  12,324 3.01   1,636,388  13,790 3.35   1,683,183  15,793 3.77 
     Total interest-bearing deposits 6,369,121  53,992 3.44   6,316,738  58,568 3.69   6,264,141  60,407 3.88 
                  
Borrowings   686,391  3,725 2.20   648,300  3,430 2.10   947,003  7,567 3.21 
Subordinated debentures  79,988  1,298 6.58   79,862  1,305 6.50   79,483  1,311 6.63 
Finance lease   1,210  18 6.03   1,280  19 5.91   1,483  22 5.97 
     Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,136,710  59,033 3.35   7,046,180  63,322 3.58   7,292,110  69,307 3.82 
                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,305,722      1,304,699      1,254,201    
Other liabilities   51,800      60,829      93,624    
     Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,357,522      1,365,528      1,347,825    
Stockholders' equity   1,254,373      1,241,738      1,220,818    
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$9,748,605     $9,653,446     $9,860,753    
                  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)  66,580      65,593      61,111   
Net interest spread (5)   2.17%   2.05%   1.80%
                  
Net interest margin (6)   2.93%   2.86%   2.64%
                  
Tax equivalent adjustment   (824)     (882)     (811)  
Net interest income   $65,756     $64,711     $60,300   
                  
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.              
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.            
(3) Includes loan fee income.               
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.              
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing        
      liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.              
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning            
     assets.               
(7) Rates are annualized.               
                  

