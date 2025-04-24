Brunswick Exploration Drills 36 Meters at 1.51% and Continues to Extend the Mineralized Footprint of Mirage

MONTREAL, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the first results from the 2025 Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional twenty-four holes targeting extensions of known mineralized zones. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This release focuses on the Central Zone including the MR-6, MR-3 dykes and Stacked Dyke area where BRW has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals along strike and at depth.

Highlights include:

Significant interval of 36 meters at 1.51% Li2O in hole MR-24-102 within the Stacked Dyke area extending mineralization to the south-east and where an additional 13 dykes measuring between 1.3 and 9.35 meters were intercepted in the same hole.

in hole MR-24-102 within the Stacked Dyke area extending mineralization to the south-east and where an additional 13 dykes measuring between 1.3 and 9.35 meters were intercepted in the same hole. New interval at the MR-6 Dyke with 1.32% Li2O over 28 meters in hole MR-24-101 extending the dyke to the northwest.

in hole MR-24-101 extending the dyke to the northwest. The MR-3, MR-6 and staked dyke system can now be traced together into a major swarm of spodumene bearing pegmatites covering a surface area of over 1,000 meters by up to 450m.

A total of 24 drill holes prioritizing near surfaces mineralization in the extension of the staked dyke area were completed during the winter. Assays are pending for a further 16 holes.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “To date, every drill campaign has demonstrated the significant exploration upside at Mirage and these first results from our winter 2025 campaign are no different. We have successfully extended the MR-6 pegmatite and continue to rapidly add considerable intercepts in the neighboring Stacked Dyke area. Interestingly, this high potential target area has continued to return multiple significant mineralized intercepts over the entirety of each drill hole and the Stacked Dyke area remains open in multiple directions.

Brunswick Exploration remains one of the most active lithium exploration companies globally and looks forward to releasing more drill results from Mirage and the restart of prospecting in Greenland. With its unique portfolio, the Company expects to have a milestone rich year.”

Mirage Project Drilling Overview

The Mirage Project comprises 427 claims located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec’s James Bay region and 34 kilometers northeast of Winsome Resources’ Adina Project.

The 2025 winter drilling campaign focused on extending the mineralized Stacked Dyke area to the northeast. Highlights discussed in this release are shown in Table 1 and Figure 1. Collars are shown in Table 2.

Figure 1: Central Zone of the Mirage Project





The holes MR-25-96 and MR-25-98 extended the MR-3 dyke 150m to the South with 0.79% Li2O over 12.2 meters from 55.8 meters to 68 meters and 1.26% Li2O over 7 meters from 176 meters to 183 meters. The hole MR-25-95 also confirmed the present of MR-3 and intersect a new dyke from 123.9 to 132 meters that returned 0.76% Li2O over 8.31 meters. This new shallow dipping mineralized pegmatite is located between MR-3 and MR-6 and is open in all directions. From 290 to 307 meters, the hole MR-25-95 holes also intersected three mineralized dykes that could be extensions to MR-6 at depth, dipping to the east.

The hole MR-25-102 extends the Staked Dyke area to the south with 14 mineralized dykes intercepted with the largest grading 1.51% Li2O over 35.65 meters from 166.6 meters to 202.25 meters. MR-23-32ext was drilled to connect the Stacked Dyke area to MR-6. Multiple dykes were intercepted in this hole and confirmed the presence of three new sub horizontal dykes under MR-6 with the largest returning 1.02% Li2O over 7.75 meters from 158.25 meters to 166 meters.

MR-25-101 confirmed the plunge to the north of MR-6 with an intercept of 28 meters at 1.32% Li2O from 173 meters to 201 meters and extends the MR-6 pegmatite by 100 meters. The hole MR-25-99 and MR-25-100 also intercepted the MR-6 dyke over 14.3 meters and 19.4 meters but showed signs of heavy alteration and no spodumene was identified.

Table 1: 2025 Drilling Program Mentioned in this Release

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Li2O (%) MR-23-32-ext







143.55 145.55 2.00 2.26 147.55 150.00 2.45 1.41 158.25 166.00 7.75 1.02 MR-25-95



















49.50 56.75 7.25 0.55 123.90 132.00 8.10 0.79 225.25 228.25 3.00 1.61 290.00 291.00 1.00 1.44 299.00 300.90 1.90 1.20 303.50 307.20 2.70 1.33 MR-25-96







55.80 68.00 12.20 0.79 147.60 150.90 3.30 0.90 160.55 163.20 2.65 0.27 MR-25-97 18.40 23.20 4.80 1.25 MR-25-98 176.00 183.00 7.00 1.26 MR-25-101 173.00 201.00 28.00 1.32 MR-25-102



















































17.25 21.00 3.75 1.33 65.70 69.00 3.30 2.66 96.15 105.50 9.35 0.75 117.50 119.50 2.00 1.34 132.75 134.65 1.90 1.81 138.90 140.30 1.40 0.88 157.60 159.85 2.25 1.10 166.60 202.25 35.65 1.51 212.20 214.85 2.65 1.24 239.70 243.60 3.90 1.33 247.95 250.75 2.80 1.74 254.70 256.50 1.80 1.68 292.15 296.10 3.95 1.52 299.00 305.10 6.10 1.19



Table 2: 2025 Drilling Collars Mentioned in this Release

Hole ID Azimut Dip Length (m) UTM NAD83 z18 East UTM NAD83 z18 North MR-23-32-ext 320 -73 162 683263 5941204 MR-25-95 30 -60 369 682821 5940489 MR-25-96 30 -90 207 682821 5940989 MR-25-97 320 -65 48 683503 5941233 MR-25-98 315 -60 301.45 682784 5940878 MR-25-99 320 -90 168 682912 5941336 MR-25-100 320 -90 201 682832 5941326 MR-25-101 320 -60 285 682912 5941336



QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d’Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1-meter intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on reject, blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Samples were bagged and groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the AGAT laboratory in Val-d’Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by AGAT by sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES and ICP-MS finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.3% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meters. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

