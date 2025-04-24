Enthusiast Gaming’s Luminosity Crowns Three New Creators in Record-Breaking Rising Stars Campaign

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, proudly announces the successful conclusion of Rising Stars 2025, its annual creator competition hosted by Luminosity Gaming. The event culminated with a high-energy livestream finale on April 18 that aired simultaneously on Twitch, Kick, and YouTube, spotlighting five standout finalists and capping off the most successful season in the program’s history.

The season was presented by Elgato, with key sponsorship from Cash App, Corsair, CTRL, Fisher College, FocusFuel, JLab, Juvee Energy Drink, PüK Gaming, Sprecher Brewing Company, Starforge Systems, and U.GG. Their support enabled brand-building opportunities, professional development, and meaningful exposure for thousands of contestants, delivered through custom content, branded segments, logo placements, and social media activations that authentically connected each brand to a highly engaged creator audience.

After weeks of submissions, creative challenges, and community engagement, the Rising Stars 2025 competition, featuring more than 5,800 entrants from across the gaming landscape, culminated in a dramatic, high-energy finale live broadcast to fans worldwide. The final five creators, Shortypie, Astrobounder, BPala, CozyZozie, and BillyGoat, competed in a series of on-camera challenges before the final three advanced to the campaign’s final “Split or Steal” segment. In a powerful and unexpected twist, the three finalists—BillyGoat, CozyZozie, and BPala—chose to split the grand prize equally and each earned the title of Rising Star and a content creator agreement with Luminosity Gaming. This live decision, made in front of thousands of viewers, was widely celebrated by fans and reflected the spirit of collaboration, integrity, and mutual respect that defined the entire season.

The Rising Stars 2025 campaign amassed over 500 million social media impressions, marking a new high for Luminosity’s creator programming. The campaign trended multiple times on X (formerly Twitter) and drew millions of views across platforms through short-form content, behind-the-scenes clips, sponsored livestreams, and community-driven storytelling.

“Rising Stars 2025 shattered every record we’ve had for a creator competition,” said Alex Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer at Enthusiast Gaming. “More than just a competition, this season showcased the creativity, inclusivity, and collaborative spirit that define not only Luminosity, but the future of the creator economy. We’re extremely excited to welcome these three new Rising Stars to Luminosity.”

“This whole experience still feels surreal,” said Rising Stars 2025 Winner, Zoe ‘CozyZozie. “Joining Luminosity and getting the chance to collaborate with brands I’ve admired for years is truly a dream come true. It marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter where I can continue growing, create meaningful content alongside incredible creators, and stay true to what makes my content uniquely mine. I’m beyond excited to turn this passion into a sustainable, long-term career.”

As newly signed creators, all three winners will immediately begin collaborating with Luminosity and its brand partners, launching new content series, engaging in brand campaigns, collaborating with Luminosity’s creator network, and continuing to grow their platforms within a professionally supported environment.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

