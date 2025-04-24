FirstService Reports First Quarter Results

Operating highlights:

Three months

ended March 31 2025 2024 Revenues (millions) $ 1,250.8 $ 1,158.0 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 103.3 83.4 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 0.92 0.67 GAAP Operating Earnings (millions) 39.3 38.1 GAAP EPS 0.06 0.14

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported operating and financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter were $1.25 billion, up 8% relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 24% to $103.3 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $0.92, reflecting 37% growth over the prior year quarter. GAAP Operating Earnings were $39.3 million, relative to $38.1 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.06 per share in the quarter, versus $0.14 in the same quarter a year ago.

“We are pleased with our reported financial results, which were buoyed by strong margins and earnings growth,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, our operating leaders and teams continued to drive disciplined execution and healthy profitability. Our performance during the quarter keeps us on track to hit our targets for the year,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchised systems.

FirstService generates more than US$5.3 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com .

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $525.1 million for the first quarter, an increase of 6% versus the prior year, including 3% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $41.6 million, an increase of 17% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $29.3 million, versus $26.7 million in the first quarter of last year. The year-over-year division margin improvement was due to realized operating efficiencies in our property management client service delivery model.

FirstService Brands revenues for the first quarter totalled $725.7 million, up 10% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 2%, with solid organic growth at Century Fire Protection, offset by flat or modestly lower year-over-year results in our other service lines. Reported revenue growth also reflected the contribution from recent tuck-under acquisitions within Roofing Corp of America. Adjusted EBITDA was $67.8 million, up 22% versus the first quarter of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was largely driven by continued improvements in our operating processes and cost structure at our restoration and home services brands. Operating Earnings were $24.5 million, compared to $26.8 million in the prior year quarter. The Operating Earnings margin decline resulted from increased contingent upside earn-out adjustments tied to certain recently completed acquisitions.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $6.1 million in the first quarter, relative to $7.7 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $14.5 million, relative to $15.4 million in the prior year period.

Conference Call

FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss results for the first quarter of 2025. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com . Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35805f23ec814a5088dcde8f166eb24f to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.

To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6tn3nf33 .

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. Our interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

(in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended

March 31 2025

2024 Net earnings $ 14,080 $ 14,897 Income tax 6,000 6,015 Other income, net (86 ) (1,880 ) Interest expense, net 19,264 19,026 Operating earnings 39,258 38,058 Depreciation and amortization 44,176 36,807 Acquisition-related items 12,233 1,600 Stock-based compensation expense 7,599 6,908 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,266 $ 83,373

A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

(in thousands of US$) Three months ended, March 31, 2025 FirstService

Residential FirstService

Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 29,267 $ 24,486 $ (14,495 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,636 33,517 23 Acquisition-related items 1,728 9,764 741 Stock-based compensation expense - - 7,599 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,631 $ 67,767 $ (6,132 ) Three months ended, March 31, 2024 FirstService

Residential FirstService

Brands Corporate (1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 26,658 $ 26,799 $ (15,399 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,423 28,361 23 Acquisition-related items 518 302 780 Stock-based compensation expense - - 6,908 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,599 $ 55,462 $ (7,688 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues. (1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

(in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 14,080 $ 14,897 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (1,243 ) (1,533 ) Acquisition-related items 12,233 1,600 Amortization of intangible assets 18,517 15,231 Stock-based compensation expense 7,599 6,908 Income tax on adjustments (8,575 ) (6,421 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (542 ) (264 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 42,069 $ 30,418 (in US dollars) Three months ended

March 31 2025 2024 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.14 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.22 0.16 Acquisition-related items 0.21 0.03 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.28 0.23 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.15 0.11 Adjusted EPS $ 0.92 $ 0.67





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Operating Results (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months

ended March 31 (unaudited) 2025 2024 Revenues $ 1,250,826 $ 1,158,045 Cost of revenues 841,468 788,577 Selling, general and administrative expenses 313,691 293,003 Depreciation 25,659 21,576 Amortization of intangible assets 18,517 15,231 Acquisition-related items (1) 12,233 1,600 Operating earnings 39,258 38,058 Interest expense, net 19,264 19,026 Other income, net (86 ) (1,880 ) Earnings before income tax 20,080 20,912 Income tax 6,000 6,015 Net earnings 14,080 14,897 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 1,243 1,533 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 10,034 7,056 Net earnings attributable to Company 2,803 6,308 Net earnings per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.14 Diluted 0.06 0.14 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.92 $ 0.67 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 45,368 44,850 Diluted 45,610 45,111 (1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs. (2) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,200 $ 227,598 Restricted cash 23,078 16,088 Accounts receivable 946,398 947,517 Prepaid and other current assets 375,130 368,150 Current assets 1,561,806 1,559,353 Other non-current assets 27,141 28,007 Deferred income tax 2,121 2,114 Fixed assets 260,582 253,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets 258,015 240,518 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,125,084 2,110,866 Total assets $ 4,234,749 $ 4,194,852 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 496,661 $ 541,509 Unearned revenues 210,989 190,885 Other current liabilities 31,899 23,690 Operating lease liabilities - current 54,643 53,115 Long-term debt - current 11,515 41,567 Current liabilities 805,707 850,766 Long-term debt - non-current 1,297,132 1,257,143 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 232,443 214,423 Other liabilities 152,686 150,542 Deferred income tax 88,008 84,895 Non-controlling interests 453,039 449,337 Shareholders' equity 1,205,734 1,187,746 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,234,749 $ 4,194,852 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 1,308,647 $ 1,298,710 Total debt, net of cash 1,091,447 1,071,112





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended

March 31 (unaudited) 2025 2024 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 14,080 $ 14,897 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 44,176 36,807 Deferred income tax (819 ) (2,274 ) Other 18,199 6,332 75,636 55,762 Changes in non cash working capital Accounts receivable 9,994 19,997 Payables and accruals (69,736 ) (56,284 ) Other 25,356 (8,920 ) Contingent acquisition consideration - (19,355 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 41,250 (8,800 ) Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (8,636 ) (31,618 ) Purchases of fixed assets (29,563 ) (25,021 ) Other investing activities (7,046 ) (701 ) Net cash used in investing activities (45,245 ) (57,340 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 13,006 46,255 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (14,496 ) (11,221 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (11,317 ) (10,054 ) Other financing activities 13,409 18,150 Net cash provided by financing activities 602 43,130 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (15 ) 228 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,408 ) (22,782 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 243,686 206,877 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 240,278 $ 184,095





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) FirstService

Residential FirstService

Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended March 31 2025 Revenues $ 525,087 $ 725,739 $ - $ 1,250,826 Adjusted EBITDA 41,631 67,767 (6,132 ) 103,266 Operating earnings 29,267 24,486 (14,495 ) 39,258 2024 Revenues $ 496,124 $ 661,921 $ - $ 1,158,045 Adjusted EBITDA 35,599 55,462 (7,688 ) 83,373 Operating earnings 26,658 26,799 (15,399 ) 38,058

