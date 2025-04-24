Krystal Biotech to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) announced today that the Company will be presenting on multiple programs in the lung, eye, and skin at upcoming scientific conferences being held in May and June.

Presentation details are outlined below.

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting

Invited Oral Presentation

Title: HSV-1 as a vector system for targeting respiratory tissues in genetic pulmonary disease

Presenter: Trevor Parry, PhD

Date and Time: May 17, 2025 at 8:50AM CT



2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

Title: Inhaled KB707, a novel HSV-based immunotherapy, as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumor malignancies affecting the lungs: Efficacy and safety results from a phase 1/2 study

Presenter: Wen Wee Ma, MD, Enterprise Vice Chair, Research, Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic

Date and Time: June 2, 2025 from 1:30PM to 4:30PM CT

Poster Session or Category: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 2575

Poster Bd Number: 222

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

Title: Topical application of the HSV-1-based gene therapy vector KB801 results in sustained nerve growth factor expression in wounded murine corneas

Presenter: Haley Cartwright, PhD

Date and Time: May 5, 2025 from 3:00PM to 4:45PM MT

Poster Session or Category: 258 – Preclinical Therapeutics

Poster Number: B0154



Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2025 Annual Meeting

Poster Presentation

Title: Expansion of an HSV-1-based gene therapy platform to treat Hailey-Hailey and Darier diseases

Presenter: Bruce Nmezi, PhD

Date and Time: May 9, 2025 from 4:30PM to 6:00PM PT

Poster Session or Category: Genetic Disease, Gene Regulation, Gene Therapy & Epigenetics

Poster Number: 0554



Additional presentation details will be available to conference attendees. Following completion of each conference, presentation slides or posters, as applicable, will also be available to view online on the Investor section of the Company’s website .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK® is the Company’s first commercial product, the first-ever redosable gene therapy, and the first medicine approved by the FDA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

