BioAtla Announces Poster Presentations at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced preclinical poster presentations at the upcoming 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) to be held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL from April 25–30, 2025.

Two abstracts accepted for poster presentation highlight Company’s proprietary Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) technology

Differentiated preclinical activity for CAB anti-Nectin4-antibody drug conjugate (ADC) with superior efficacy to enfortumab vedotin analogue in lung, breast, pancreatic and urothelial patient derived cancer models

CAB technology provides a new generation of biologics with an increased safety margin and therapeutic index, selectively targeting acidic senescence and senescence-associated secretory phenotype cells in cancer and age-related diseases





Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Identification of novel senolytic targets and development of Conditionally Active Biologic-based-drug conjugates for targeted senescence-associated secretory phenotype elimination in vivo Authors: Jian Chen, Jing Wang, Haizhen Liu, Gerhard Frey, Cathy Chang, William J. Boyle, and Jay M. Short Poster Number: 5 Session Category / Title: Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics / Senescence Date / Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025; 2:00–5:00 PM CDT Location: Poster Section 13 Poster Title: BA3361, A Tumor Selective, Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) anti-Nectin4-ADC with a Novel NextGen Linker System Enhances Therapeutic Efficacy in Pancreatic Cancer Authors: Jing Wang, Jian Chen, Gerhard Frey, Haizhen Liu, Charles Xing, Kathryn Woodard, Cathy Chang, William J. Boyle, and Jay M. Short Poster Number: 10 Session Category / Title: Tumor Biology / Targeting the Tumor Microenvironment: A Brave New World Date / Time: Monday, April 28, 2025; 2:00–5:00 PM CDT Location: Poster Section 7



A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the “Publication” section of the Company’s website at www.bioatla.com once the presentations have concluded.

About BioAtla®, Inc.

BioAtla is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and in Beijing, China through its contractual relationship with BioDuro-Sundia, a provider of preclinical development services. Utilizing its proprietary CAB platform technology, BioAtla develops novel, reversibly active monoclonal and bispecific antibodies and other protein therapeutic product candidates. CAB product candidates are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy with lower toxicity, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies. BioAtla has extensive and worldwide patent coverage for its CAB platform technology and products with greater than 780 active patent matters, more than 500 of which are issued patents. Broad patent coverage in all major markets includes methods of making, screening and manufacturing CAB product candidates in a wide range of formats and composition of matter coverage for specific products. BioAtla’s first dual CAB bispecific T-cell engager antibody, BA3182, is currently in Phase 1 development. BA3182 targets EpCAM, which is highly and frequently expressed on many adenocarcinomas while engaging human CD3 expressing T cells. The Company also has two first-in-class CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing, mecbotamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and ozuriftamab vedotin, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). The Phase 2 stage CAB-CTLA-4 antibody, evalstotug, is a novel CTLA-4 inhibitor designed to reduce systemic toxicity and potentially enable safer combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors such as anti-PD-1 antibody. To learn more about BioAtla, Inc. visit www.bioatla.com.

Internal Contact:

Richard Waldron

Chief Financial Officer

BioAtla, Inc.

rwaldron@bioatla.com

858.356.8945