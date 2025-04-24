Australian Oilseeds Issues Annual Shareholder Letter

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a manufacturer and seller of sustainable edible oils to customers globally, today issued a letter to shareholders from Gary Seaton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, that highlights recent performance and future milestones.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

Across the globe, 2024 presented serious challenges including the ongoing war in Ukraine and serious conflicts in the Middle East and growing geopolitical discord, notably with China. Our hearts go out to those whose lives are profoundly affected by these events.

Despite the unsettling geopolitical discord, we are pleased with our progress since launching the Company, as a Nasdaq listed company, and its unique products of Non-GMO cold-pressed and chemically-free processed oils.

Within the last 12 months, we have sold our products through the majority of retailers in Australia, including Woolworths and Coles, the two largest supermarket chains in Australia, as well as Costco and Independent Grocers of Australia, an Australian chain of supermarkets (IGA), with sales and awareness gradually increasing. In addition to our expanding market presence in Australia, the Company has also been successful in exporting and marketing its products in Japan, China and Vietnam.

Throughout the last year, we have demonstrated the power of our mission and guiding principles, as well as the value of being there for our customers. The result was continued healthy growth across our products and geographic expansion. Fiscal 2024 results were strong with revenues increasing by more than 16% driven by strong demand for our cold pressed canola oils. Our gross margin improved by 40 basis points and we delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth of nearly 16%. Our business momentum continues to build and we remain deeply committed to our mission as well as driving long-term value for our Shareholders.

We believe we are well positioned for the future and anticipate several key milestones as we continue to execute our growth strategy. Within the next six months we expect that our Good Earth Oils brands of Australian Canola Oil and Olive oil will be launched in Taiwan and India. We are also expecting significant growth in China over the next 12 months as we benefit from Australia’s preferential duty for its products into China compared to Canada and USA, which have current import duties of 100% and 124% respectively. Finally, we intend to launch our products in the USA subject to clarity on the current tariff structure for Australian imports into the USA – the current tariff structure on Australian Canola Oil into the USA is 10%.

I would like to express my deep gratitude to our Shareholders and our employees. We appreciate your continued support as we continue our exciting journey of taking chemicals out of the food supply chain and promoting healthy Canola Oil and Olive oil to consumers around the world along with the concept of regenerative farming.

Sincerely,

Gary Seaton

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited. Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) through its subsidiaries, including Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd., an Australian proprietary company, tis focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.

