FEC Sponsors Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 in Dubai — A Premier Web3 Event Set to Redefine Digital Engagement

Dubai, UAE, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the esteemed Dubai Token 2049 banner, Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 is set to launch as one of the year’s most influential Web3 events. Sponsored by FEC, this global gathering will spotlight how everyday actions can be transformed into real digital value — reaffirming Dubai’s position as a global epicenter of innovation and ambition.







Where Innovation Meets Opportunity



More than just a conference, Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 is a curated, immersive experience tailored for pioneers, technologists, investors, and digital creators. With a forward-looking agenda and dynamic programming, the event will foster critical dialogue and unveil breakthrough innovations shaping the next chapter of the decentralized economy.



FEC, a key sponsor of the event, will debut a revolutionary blockchain-based digital coupon framework, turning routine consumption into meaningful rewards — redefining how consumers interact with brands and digital assets.







Key Highlights Include:



WIS Project Launch – A major milestone introducing a new wave of Web3 applications



RWA Forum – Expert-led discussions on Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization



Nxone Keynote – Insights from one of the leading voices in blockchain innovation



Meta Girls Party – A vibrant cultural showcase featuring live music, digital art, and immersive performances



Why This Event Matters



As a flagship event within the global Dubai Token 2049 series, Meta Crypto Oasis is expected to attract over 15,000 attendees and feature 400+ leading exhibitors. Attendees will gain access to live product demos, cutting-edge insights, and meaningful networking opportunities within a forward-thinking environment.



FEC stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering advanced digital tools that reward everyday spending and promote user-driven value creation.



Join the Movement



Meta Crypto Oasis 2025 is a must-attend event for founders, investors, creatives, and enterprise leaders looking to explore the future of blockchain, digital commerce, and consumer engagement.



