Performance Unlocked: AdOmni and LiveRamp Bring New Targeting and Attribution to CTV, OLV, and DOOH

LAS VEGAS and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketers have long struggled to measure the business impact of CTV, OLV, and DOOH—keeping these high-reach channels siloed from performance strategies. Today, AdOmni , the AI-powered video-everywhere advertising platform, and LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration partner, announced a strategic partnership to change that.

With the first-party data connectivity powered by the LiveRamp Clean Room, AdOmni is able to power cross-media measurement insights in order for marketers to plan, activate, and optimize campaigns across CTV, OLV, and DOOH with the same precision as search and social.

“Marketers deserve better than guesswork,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of AdOmni. “This partnership delivers what they’ve long been asking for—real accountability for video and DOOH. By connecting the dots between exposure and outcomes, we’re giving advertisers the confidence to treat those channels as performance drivers, not just awareness plays.”

With unified, deduplicated reporting and real-time insights, marketers can now analyze reach, frequency, and conversions across all screens and environments using their own first-party data responsibly — all within a secure clean room. For example, a consumer exposed to a DOOH billboard near a retail location can now be understood across channels—from CTV viewing to mobile engagement—enabling advertisers to optimize media mix and creative based on measurable performance, not indirect signals.

“LiveRamp is delivering the foundation for modern measurement to two of the fastest-growing and most dynamic media channels — video and DOOH,” said Christine Grammier, VP of Global Insights Products. “By building on top of the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform, AdOmni’s Smart Video Everywhere technology brings their incredibly powerful AI decision-making across their expansive screen network so marketers can activate and measure — no matter where the screen is or where the viewer sees the message.

Early brand partners are already exploring these new capabilities. “This partnership brings the kind of innovation marketers have been waiting for,” said Vinny Rinaldi, VP of Media & Marketing Technology at The Hershey Company. “Being able to see campaign performance across CTV, OLV, and DOOH in one place—and act on that data—is incredibly valuable. Especially in times like this, where effective reach and ROI are everything.”

This collaboration is the latest step in AdOmni’s broader strategy to redefine how video and out-of-home media are bought, measured, and optimized — turning them into channels that deliver measurable business outcomes, not just impressions.

