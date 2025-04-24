Akoya Biosciences and Enable Medicine Launch the Largest Commercially Available Single-Cell Spatial Proteomics Atlas

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, and Enable Medicine, a real-world data company providing AI-ready patient, cellular and molecular data, today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to deliver the largest commercially available single-cell spatial proteomics atlas to the research and clinical community.

Enable Medicine’s Pan-Cancer Atlas is a unique multi-modal dataset built using Akoya’s PhenoCycler®-Fusion (PCF) platform and includes the PhenoCode™ Discovery IO60 panel as its foundational data. The Enable Atlas comprises over 100 million single cells, spanning 8,500+ samples and 15+ cancer types, with rich cellular features, including up to 60 protein biomarkers, accompanying H&E images and spatial transcriptomics measurements, and comprehensive clinical metadata.

The Enable Atlas is curated, standardized, and commercially licensable. It provides immediate value to biopharma researchers and AI model developers seeking to accelerate biomarker discovery, drug development, and translational insights. It is a special mechanism for new and existing PhenoCycler-Fusion customers to further power their experiments by integrating their data with the Enable Atlas.

“The Enable Atlas is a catalytic resource for our customers,” said Niro Ramachandran, Chief Business Officer at Akoya Biosciences. “Biopharma customers now have the potential to generate new hypotheses from existing data, increase the statistical power of their studies, and identify novel cellular phenotypes at a scale never before possible.”

Built for scale. Designed for discovery.

The Enable Atlas’s spatial proteomics layer was generated using Akoya’s PhenoCycler-Fusion, the industry’s fastest and most scalable spatial biology platform, and included the ultrahigh-plex IO60 panel, capturing broad biological diversity across tissue types.

Enable Medicine’s software platform hosts the dataset and makes it easily explorable, allowing users to filter and subset by biomarker expression, tissue type, clinical metadata, and more. These analytical and annotation capabilities make the Atlas a powerful tool for biomarker discovery, comparative analysis, and statistical validation in discovery and translational research.

“Our strategy to map disease and provide insightful biological data requires technologies that scale. PhenoCycler-Fusion and IO60 made this possible — this combination uniquely powered the generation of our large, high-resolution, and biologically rich proteomic dataset,” said Aaron Mayer, Chief Scientific Officer at Enable Medicine. “This level of multiplexing, throughput, and consistency was essential to create a resource that’s not only comprehensive but immediately impactful in therapeutic, diagnostic, and scientific research settings.”

Key features of the Enable Pan-Cancer Atlas:

Unmatched scale and depth: Over 100 million spatially profiled single cells

High-dimensional data: up to 60 protein markers with spatial context, H&E, and spatial transcriptomics data on select samples

Diverse sample coverage: 8,500+ samples across 15+ cancer indications and normal tissues

Rich metadata: Clinical context to power translational insights

Immediate usability: Licensable and structured for downstream analysis



Meet Us at AACR 2025

The Spatial Atlas will be showcased at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, offering attendees a first look at this new spatial proteomics resource.

Location: Akoya Booth #3045 | April 27 | 4:30–5:00 PM

A live demonstration of the Atlas will be available during the scheduled session. Members of the Akoya and Enable Medicine teams will be on-site to discuss how the dataset can be applied to translational research, biomarker discovery, and drug development programs. For more information, visit https://sb.akoyabio.com/aacr2025.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The Company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

About Enable Medicine

Enable Medicine is a real-world data company unlocking new insights into human disease via integrated patient, cellular and molecular information. The company offers AI-ready biological data, data management tools and data analysis services to fuel the development of large multimodal foundational models, diagnostics and drug development. Enable Medicine’s data solutions support science spanning the discovery of novel therapeutic targets to assist with better clinical trial design. To learn more about Enable, visit www.enablemedicine.com.

Akoya Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Akoya management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Akoya management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the capabilities and potential of Akoya’s products and services, its collaboration with Enable Medicine, its future performance and its plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents Akoya files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by Akoya and Akoya’s projections of the future, about which Akoya cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Akoya’s views as of the date hereof. Akoya undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Ritu Mihani

media@akoyabio.com

Enable Medicine Business Development Contact:

Jess Werlin

bd@enablemedicine.com