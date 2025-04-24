Fourth Annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards Program Honors World’s Most Innovative Retail Technology Companies





LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of the 4th annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program, representing the world’s most innovative companies empowering the retail industry to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and boost sales.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to spotlight and celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the retail technology landscape. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the breakthrough technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of retail. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of retail technology advancements.

Consumer behavior is changing rapidly across the retail landscape. Much of this shift is being driven by technological advances such as last-mile delivery, cashier-less stores, personalized shopping experiences driven by data analytics and AI-tools like chatbots. To thrive, retailers must not only embrace these innovative solutions but do so faster than ever before. The Retail Breakthrough award winners represent categories that include Store Management, Workforce Tools, Inventory and Warehouse Technology, Merchandising, PLM & PDM and more.

“The global smart retail technology market is expected to grow from $22.6 billion in 2021 to $68.8 billion by 2026, demonstrating the incredible shift in the way retailers are leveraging breakthrough technology to deliver on the modern consumer’s need for smarter, faster and more personalized shopping experiences,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “This year’s winners are transforming the industry by focusing on cutting-edge solutions that optimize supply chains, improve inventory management, blend physical and digital retail, to meet and exceed today’s evolving consumer expectations. Congratulations to our entire 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Award winners circle.”

The 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards winners include:

Store Management

Overall Store Management Platform of the Year: Zipline

Overall Store Management Solution Provider of the Year: StoreSpace Insights Ltd.

Store Operations Platform of the Year: Logile

Workforce Tools

Overall Workforce Management Solution Provider of the Year: Paycom

Workforce Hiring Solution of the Year: Instawork

Virtual Fitting Room

Virtual Fitting Room Solution Provider of the Year: Sama

Inventory and Warehouse Technology

Inventory Management Innovation of the Year: Shipfusion

Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year: Pensa Systems

Bots and Chatbots

Chatbot Solution of the Year: CodeBoxx for GoodwillFinds’ GEM Chatbot

POS and Payments

Overall POS Solution Provider of the Year: Flexa

POS Innovation of the Year: Transaction Network Services

Fraud Prevention

Fraud Prevention Solution Provider of the Year: Appriss Retail

Location

Location Analytics Solution of the Year: Smarty

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality Innovation of the Year: echo3D

Commerce

e-Commerce Solution of the Year: Spryker

Overall Digital Commerce Platform of the Year: Pacvue

Marketing

Overall RetailTech Marketing Solution of the Year: Postscript

Customer Experience

Overall Customer Experience Solution of the Year: Gladly

Customer Loyalty

Customer Loyalty Solution of the Year: Cohora

Data and Analytics

Omnichannel Analytics Solution of the Year: Hightouch

Overall RetailTech Analytics Solution of the Year: KPMG Dash

Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year: Resonate

Product Attribute Data Solution of the Year: Knowledge Hero

Sales Analytics Platform of the Year: Engine

Order Orchestration

AI Procurement Platform of the Year: Order.co

Order Orchestration Company of the Year: Fluent Commerce

Fulfillment

Logistics Solution of the Year: Hangar A

Merchandising

Merchandise Planning Solution of the Year: Advatix

Overall Merchandising Solution Provider of the Year: RELEX Solutions

Security, Loss Prevention and Asset Protection

Anti-theft Security Solution of the Year: x-hoppers

Artificial Intelligence

RetailTech AI Company of the Year: Perfect Corp

RetailTech AI Innovation of the Year: TruRating

RetailTech AI Platform of the Year: Revuze

RetailTech AI Solution of the Year: Quorso

Industry Leadership

Commerce Experience Management Platform of the Year: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

IoT Based RetailTech Solution of the Year: Nextivity

Overall RetailTech Company of the Year: EDITED

Overall RetailTech Solution of the Year: Retail Control Systems

