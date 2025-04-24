Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2025 First Quarter Results

 | Source: Independent Bank Corporation Independent Bank Corporation

First Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the first quarter of 2025 include:

  • Increase in net interest income of $0.8 million (or 1.9% ) over the fourth quarter of 2024;
  • Increase in tangible book value per share of $2.43 (13.2%) from March 31, 2024;
  • Net growth in core deposits of $9.1 million (or 0.8% annualized) from December 31, 2024;
  • Net growth in loans of $33.9 million (or 3.4% annualized) from December 31, 2024; and
  • The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on February 14, 2025.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported first quarter 2025 net income of $15.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, versus net income of $16.0 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased to see us continue our positive trends with our first quarter 2025 results. Overall loans increased 3.4% (annualized), while core deposits are up 0.8% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis and produce four basis points in margin expansion. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. These fundamentals continue to drive positive growth in tangible book value per share (13.2%) compared to the prior year quarter. Our credit metrics continue to be very good, with a low level of watch credits, 14 basis points of non-performing assets to total assets, and 0.01% net charge-offs for the quarter to average loans annualized. The allowance for credit losses, factoring in the recent market uncertainty, was 1.47% of total loans. We are staying in close contact with our client base during this volatile period and keeping abreast of what they are experiencing and how they are adjusting if needed. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the ongoing strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we continue to be focused on what we can control and optimistic on the long-term future of the IBC franchise.”

Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2025 and 2024 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(1.5) million ($(0.06) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million ($0.05 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended March 31, 2024.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $43.7 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.7% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.49% during the first quarter of 2025, compared to 3.30% in the year-ago period, and 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The year-over-year and linked quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $5.08 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.91 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.01 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.6 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 were approximately $2.3 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and an increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $(0.6) million and $2.7 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $32.2 million and $46.8 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decline during the first quarter was primarily attributed to aforementioned mortgage servicing right sale. This transaction was executed in part to reduce the amount of exposure the bank had to rate variances that may impact the mortgage servicing right asset valuation in future periods. While the magnitude of fair value adjustments would also be expected to decrease, those adjustments are dependent upon factors that are harder to predict.

Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

 Three months ended
 3/31/2025 3/31/2024
 (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:   
Revenue, net$1,882  $2,219 
Fair value change due to price (1,533)  1,265 
Fair value change due to pay-downs (891)  (759)
Loss on sale of originated servicing rights (94)   
Total$(636) $2,725 
 

Non-interest expenses totaled $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $32.2 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. This compares to an income tax expense of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The change in income tax expense principally reflects changes in pre-tax earnings in 2025 relative to 2024.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows (1):

 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 3/31/2024
Loan Type(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial$127  $54  $25 
Mortgage 8,080   7,005   4,620 
Installment 819   733   710 
Sub total 9,026   7,792   5,355 
Less - government guaranteed loans 1,940   1,790   1,665 
Total non-performing loans$7,086  $6,002  $3,690 
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.17%  0.15%  0.10%
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.14%  0.13%  0.09%
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 847.23%  989.32%  1526.10%

(1) Non performing loans include non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.72 million and $0.74 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs of $0.07 million and $0.22 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At March 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $60.0 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.33 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $9.7 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.07 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024.  Deposits totaled $4.63 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $20.2 million from December 31, 2024. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing deposits and brokered time deposits that were partially offset by increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $128.1 million at March 31, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $529.7 million at March 31, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $467.3 million at March 31, 2025, or 8.77% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $437.6 million at March 31, 2025, or $20.87 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Well
Capitalized
Minimum
      
Tier 1 capital to average total assets9.56% 9.58% 5.00%
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets11.93% 11.74% 6.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets11.93% 11.74% 8.00%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets13.19% 12.99% 10.00%
 

At March 31, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.10 billion and $486.1 million, respectively. We also had approximately $501.0 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at March 31, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $469.7 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 17, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2025 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2025 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2025. During the three month period ended March 31, 2025, there were 1,093 shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $0.03 million. Subsequent to quarter end, from April 3, 2025 through April 22, 2025, there were 249,482 additional shares of common stock repurchased, for an aggregate purchase price of $7.2 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 706949). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/106805636.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 746507). The replay will be available through May 1, 2025.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
  March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $60,566  $56,984 
Interest bearing deposits  67,579   62,898 
Cash and Cash Equivalents  128,145   119,882 
Securities available for sale  529,676   559,182 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $302,579 at March 31, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024)  336,928   339,436 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost  15,587   16,099 
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value  9,514   7,643 
Loans    
Commercial  1,992,187   1,937,364 
Mortgage  1,512,807   1,516,726 
Installment  567,697   584,735 
Total Loans  4,072,691   4,038,825 
Allowance for credit losses  (60,035)  (59,379)
Net Loans  4,012,656   3,979,446 
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net  413   938 
Property and equipment, net  37,369   37,492 
Bank-owned life insurance  53,721   53,855 
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value  32,171   46,796 
Other intangibles  1,366   1,488 
Goodwill  28,300   28,300 
Accrued income and other assets  142,582   147,547 
Total Assets $5,328,428  $5,338,104 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits    
Non-interest bearing $989,928  $1,013,647 
Savings and interest-bearing checking  2,017,800   1,995,314 
Reciprocal  910,526   907,031 
Time  635,172   628,285 
Brokered time  80,505   109,811 
Total Deposits  4,633,931   4,654,088 
Other borrowings  45,014   45,009 
Subordinated debt  39,605   39,586 
Subordinated debentures  39,813   39,796 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  102,788   104,939 
Total Liabilities  4,861,151   4,883,418 
     
Shareholders’ Equity    
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,970,115 shares at March 31, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024  318,365   318,777 
Retained earnings  215,995   205,853 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (67,083)  (69,944)
Total Shareholders’ Equity  467,277   454,686 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $5,328,428  $5,338,104 
 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three Months Ended
   March 31,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   March 31,
2024		 
  (Unaudited)
Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans $57,768  $58,346  $55,043 
Interest on securities      
Taxable  4,036   4,417   5,251 
Tax-exempt  2,770   2,905   3,391 
Other investments  1,570   1,310   1,441 
Total Interest Income  66,144   66,978   65,126 
Interest Expense      
Deposits  20,955   22,546   22,810 
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures  1,504   1,581   2,119 
Total Interest Expense  22,459   24,127   24,929 
Net Interest Income  43,685   42,851   40,197 
Provision for credit losses  721   2,217   744 
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  42,964   40,634   39,453 
Non-interest Income      
Interchange income  3,127   3,294   3,151 
Service charges on deposit accounts  2,814   2,976   2,872 
Net gains (losses) on assets      
Mortgage loans  2,303   1,705   1,364 
Securities available for sale  (330)  (14)  (269)
Mortgage loan servicing, net  (636)  7,761   2,725 
Other  3,146   3,399   2,718 
Total Non-interest Income  10,424   19,121   12,561 
Non-interest Expense      
Compensation and employee benefits  20,383   22,886   20,770 
Data processing  3,729   3,688   3,255 
Occupancy, net  2,223   1,953   2,074 
Interchange expense  1,119   1,131   1,097 
Furniture, fixtures and equipment  885   928   954 
Advertising  861   1,198   491 
Loan and collection  786   606   512 
FDIC deposit insurance  711   729   782 
Communications  591   462   615 
Legal and professional  479   849   486 
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments  196   303   (652)
Other  2,299   2,254   1,809 
Total Non-interest Expense  34,262   36,987   32,193 
Income Before Income Tax  19,126   22,768   19,821 
Income tax expense  3,536   4,307   3,830 
Net Income $15,590  $18,461  $15,991 
Net Income Per Common Share      
Basic $0.74  $0.88  $0.77 
Diluted $0.74  $0.87  $0.76 


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 
 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended         
Net interest income$43,685  $42,851  $41,854  $41,346  $40,197 
Provision for credit losses 721   2,217   1,488   19   744 
Non-interest income 10,424   19,121   9,508   15,172   12,561 
Non-interest expense 34,262   36,987   32,583   33,333   32,193 
Income before income tax 19,126   22,768   17,291   23,166   19,821 
Income tax expense 3,536   4,307   3,481   4,638   3,830 
Net income$15,590  $18,461  $13,810  $18,528  $15,991 
          
Basic earnings per share$0.74  $0.88  $0.66  $0.89  $0.77 
Diluted earnings per share 0.74   0.87   0.65   0.88   0.76 
Cash dividend per share 0.26   0.24   0.24   0.24   0.24 
          
Average shares outstanding 20,943,094   20,893,820   20,896,019   20,901,741   20,877,067 
Average diluted shares outstanding 21,150,550   21,122,096   21,115,273   21,105,387   21,079,607 
          
Performance Ratios         
Return on average assets 1.18%  1.39%  1.04%  1.44%  1.24%
Return on average equity 13.71   16.31   12.54   17.98   15.95 
Efficiency ratio (1) 62.20   59.09   62.82   61.49   60.26 
          
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)        
Interest income 5.28%  5.37%  5.48%  5.45%  5.34%
Interest expense 1.79   1.92   2.11   2.05   2.04 
Net interest income 3.49   3.45   3.37   3.40   3.30 
          
Average Balances         
Loans$4,060,941  $3,994,661  $3,909,954  $3,849,199  $3,810,526 
Securities 883,676   912,073   933,750   944,435   999,140 
Total earning assets 5,078,596   5,007,566   4,985,842   4,893,367   4,910,669 
Total assets 5,378,022   5,300,368   5,275,623   5,181,317   5,201,452 
Deposits 4,715,331   4,655,091   4,616,119   4,531,917   4,561,645 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,799,852   3,717,483   3,689,684   3,611,972   3,627,446 
Shareholders' equity 461,291   450,214   438,077   414,549   403,225 

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024
 (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period         
Capital         
Tangible common equity ratio 8.26%  8.00%  8.08%  7.63%  7.41%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.31   9.10   8.99   8.76   8.57 
Average equity to average assets 8.58   8.49   8.30   8.00   7.75 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.51   14.22   14.25   14.21   13.85 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.34   12.06   12.06   12.01   11.65 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.46   11.17   11.16   11.09   10.73 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 9.88   9.85   9.63   9.59   9.29 
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$22.28  $21.76  $21.65  $20.60  $19.88 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock 20.87   20.33   20.22   19.16   18.44 
Total shares outstanding 20,970,115   20,895,714   20,893,800   20,899,358   20,903,677 
          
Selected Balances         
Loans$4,072,691  $4,038,825  $3,942,287  $3,851,889  $3,839,965 
Securities 866,604   898,618   932,312   936,194   963,577 
Total earning assets 5,031,975   5,024,083   4,964,784   4,979,555   4,949,496 
Total assets 5,328,428   5,338,104   5,259,268   5,277,500   5,231,255 
Deposits 4,633,931   4,654,088   4,626,875   4,614,328   4,582,414 
Interest bearing liabilities 3,768,435   3,764,832   3,682,482   3,694,025   3,677,060 
Shareholders' equity 467,277   454,686   452,369   430,459   415,570 

(2) March 31, 2025 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2025   2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")   
    
Net interest income$43,685  $40,197 
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment 452   180 
Net interest income - taxable equivalent$44,137  $40,377 
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.46%  3.28%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.49%  3.30%

(1) Annualized.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio

 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024
 (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity$467,277  $454,686  $452,369  $430,459  $415,570 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 1,366   1,488   1,617   1,746   1,875 
Tangible common equity 437,611   424,898   422,452   400,413   385,395 
Addition:         
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 61,285   64,146   52,454   65,030   65,831 
Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$498,896  $489,044  $474,906  $465,443  $451,226 
          
Total assets$5,328,428  $5,338,104  $5,259,268  $5,277,500  $5,231,255 
Less:         
Goodwill 28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300   28,300 
Other intangibles 1,366   1,488   1,617   1,746   1,875 
Tangible assets 5,298,762   5,308,316   5,229,351   5,247,454   5,201,080 
Addition:         
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 61,285   64,146   52,454   65,030   65,831 
Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments$5,360,047  $5,372,462  $5,281,805  $5,312,484  $5,266,911 
          
Common equity ratio 8.77%  8.52%  8.60%  8.16%  7.94%
Tangible common equity ratio 8.26%  8.00%  8.08%  7.63%  7.41%
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.31%  9.10%  8.99%  8.76%  8.57%
          
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
          
Common shareholders' equity$467,277  $454,686  $452,369  $430,459  $415,570 
Tangible common equity$437,611  $424,898  $422,452  $400,413  $385,395 
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,970   20,896   20,894   20,899   20,904 
          
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock$22.28  $21.76  $21.65  $20.60  $19.88 
Tangible common equity per share of common stock$20.87  $20.33  $20.22  $19.16  $18.44 
 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact:William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

Recommended Reading