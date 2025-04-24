Pacvue Receives “Overall Digital Commerce Platform of the Year” In 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement, today announced it is the recipient of “Overall Digital Commerce Platform of the Year” in the third annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market.

“Pacvue has a history of being first to market with key innovations and partnerships that have helped drive the industry forward,” said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue. “This award reinforces our commitment to helping brands win in commerce through innovation and execution. We’ll continue redefining the standards in retail media planning and intelligence, giving our clients the competitive edge they need to thrive.”

Over the past year, Pacvue significantly ramped up its product innovation and AI efforts, including hiring Microsoft veterans to introduce new AI integrations across its product suite. The company also expanded its partnership with GroupM to launch an Integrated Commerce Management solution that unifies media management and retail operations to empower brand partners to stay ahead in a dynamic market. Additionally, Pacvue was selected as a beta partner to roll out Amazon DSP globally in January 2025, helping advertisers maximize performance with enhanced tools and support.

Pacvue offers 360° omnichannel commerce management. Brands and retailers can merge retail media and commerce operations into a single source of truth, empowering them to uncover and act on new opportunities to drive profitability, incremental sales and market share growth. The comprehensive platform enables brands to access critical insights impacting growth and quickly action them to optimize performance and boost sales.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to spotlight and celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the retail technology landscape. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders and technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of retail. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of retail technology advancements.

“Pacvue is at the forefront of retail and commerce media, offering the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. In today’s omnichannel retail environment, retailers are challenged to unlock the deeper insights needed to gain the competitive edge needed to thrive. Time spent on manual work, revenue loss and the efficient allocation of ad spend are all factors,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “Retailers are leveraging Pacvue’s unified cross-retailer platform to access comprehensive e-commerce analytics and actionable insights that optimize their retail media strategies, performance marketing, and sales growth. That what makes Pacvue’s offering our ‘Overall Digital Commerce Platform of the Year!’”

For more information about Pacvue, please visit Pacvue.com .

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com .

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



