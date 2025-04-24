Middle East and North Africa Cold Chain Market Regional Analysis Report 2025 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) cold chain market, using 2024 as the base year, and provides market projections from 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimates.

It covers key market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory factors and business considerations shaping the cold chain industry. The report examines market drivers, challenges and trends across various applications, including food, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.



The market is segmented by temperature range, technology, applications and services, offering insights into storage, transportation and monitoring solutions. Additionally, the report evaluates regional trends and investment opportunities, highlighting factors influencing market expansion in different MENA countries.

By focusing on developing cold chain markets, this report provides a strategic perspective for businesses looking to expand their footprint in MENA's evolving logistics landscape.



The report includes:

An analysis of the cold chain market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

Analyses of the market trends, with revenue data for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by component (offering type), service type, temperature range, application, and country

Facts and figures pertaining to the current market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory policies, investment trends and prospects, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A look at cold storage solutions, logistics services, refrigeration technology, and supply chain management

Insights into the emerging technologies, infrastructure, and the market outlook for the cold chain sector in emerging MENA countries

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 35 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing this Study

Market Summary

Chapter 2 MENA Cold Chain Industry Outlook

Global Cold Chain Market Overview

Global versus MENA

Evolving MENA Cold Chain Industry

Key Market Drivers in the MENA Region

Challenges Faced by Cold Chain Operators in MENA

Technological Advances Impacting the MENA Market

Comparisons of Regulatory Frameworks Between MENA and Global Markets

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Demand for Perishable Food and Pharmaceuticals Expansion of E-commerce and Online Grocery Retail Government Regulations and Food Safety Standards Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure and Smart Technologies Strategic Location and Growing Trade Activities

Market Challenges High Energy Costs and Dependence on Fossil Fuels Insufficient Cold Storage and Transportation Infrastructure Insufficient Infrastructure and Site Capacity Limited Skilled Workforce and Training Gaps Challenges in Last-Mile Delivery and Urban Logistics

Market Opportunities Expansion of Cold Storage Facilities and Infrastructure Development Adoption of Smart Cold Chain Technologies and IoT Solutions Investments in Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Cold Chain Solutions



Chapter 4 Market Segmentations

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Country

Market Analysis by Technology

Market Analysis by Temperature Range

Chapter 5 Emerging Markets

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Egypt

Qatar

Rest of MENA

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Competitive Strategies in the MENA Cold Chain Market

Leading Companies in the MENA Cold Chain Market

Emerging Trends Affecting the Market

