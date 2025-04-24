Wood-Plastic Composites Technologies and Global Market Report 2025: Government Regulations Drive Traditional Composite Producers to Enter WPC Market

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood-Plastic Composites: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for wood-plastic composites (WPCs) is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2024 to $6.9 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 through 2029.
WPCs are known as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional composites. To combat the rise in carbon emissions, governments are enacting strict regulations against traditional composites, polymer production and consumption. This has led producers of traditional composites to enter the WPC market.
The growing green infrastructure activities and furniture industry further drive the WPC market in the global economy. The rising number of greenfield projects and increasing investment in decking, fencing, and landscaping and outdoor products further increase demand for renewable raw materials and WPCs.
Report Scope
The report will include details about product types and end-use industries for WPCs. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report also contains comprehensive information regarding WPCs and their users.
The global WPC market is segmented into the following categories:
- Product type (polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others).
- End use (building and construction, transportation, furniture, industrial, consumer goods, and others).
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The report includes:
- 74 data tables and 52 additional tables
- An overview of the current and future global market for wood-plastic composites (WPCs) and technologies
- An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and other developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Profiles of the leading companies, including MoistureShield, The AZEK Co. Inc., UFP Industries Inc., Trex Co. and UPM
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Choice of WPCs
- Importance of WPCs
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Composites
- Higher Durability of WPC in Outdoor Applications
- Restraints
- Higher Production Cost
- Lower Resistance of WPC in Extreme Temperatures
- Opportunities
- Consumption of Recycled Plastics in WPCs
- Rising Infrastructure and Urbanization
- Challenges
- Lack of Awareness in Emerging and Undeveloped Economies
- Uncertain Wood Fiber Production
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies in the Global WPC Market
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technology
- Production of WPCs from Recycled Polyethylene
- Production of WPCs with Flame Retardants
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin
- Patent Analysis Based on Year
- Patent Analysis Based on Type
- List of Key Patents
- Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Supply Chain Analysis of the Global WPC Market
- Supply Chain Analysis of Global WPCs: Markets
- Manufacturer
- Sales
Chapter 7 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others
- Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
- Building and Construction
- Transportation
- Furniture
- Industrial
- Consumer Goods
- Other Industries
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- WPC Markets: Company Ranking
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Sustainability in WPCs: ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in WPCs: Markets
- ESG Practices in the WPC Market
- Current Status of ESG in the WPC Market
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
Company Profiles
- Beologic
- CertainTeed
- Fiberon
- FKuR
- Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.
- Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.
- Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
- Jelu-Werk J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
- MoistureShield
- TAMKO Building Products
- Tecnaro GmbH
- The AZEK Co. Inc.
- Trex Co. Inc.
- UFP Industries Inc.
- UPM
