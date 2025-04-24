Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc., a Subsidiary of DSS, Inc., Receives FINRA Approval to Act as Underwriter and Selling Group Member for Corporate Securities Offerings

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc. (“Sentinel”), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and a subsidiary of DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to act as an underwriter and selling group member for corporate securities offerings.

This regulatory milestone significantly enhances Sentinel’s capabilities in the capital markets, enabling the firm to participate more fully in initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on offerings, and a wide array of corporate financing transactions. The approval underscores Sentinel’s strategic growth and positions the company to better serve clients seeking capital through public market channels.

“FINRA’s approval represents a pivotal advancement in our firm’s trajectory,” said Joseph Lawless, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc. “It expands our scope beyond fixed income and equity market making and empowers us to more effectively support corporate issuers and institutional clients across the capital formation process.”

Established in 1996, Sentinel has earned a reputation for excellence in institutional fixed income trading. In 2021, the firm broadened its offerings to include equity market-making. Now, with underwriting and selling group authority, Sentinel is poised to offer clients a fully integrated suite of services across multiple asset classes.

As a subsidiary of DSS, Inc.—a diversified, multinational company operating across various business divisions—Sentinel benefits from the strategic support and operational scale of a broader corporate ecosystem.

Forward-looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

About Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc.:

Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc. is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer specializing in institutional bond brokerage, equity market making, initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on offerings, and other corporate financing transactions. Since our founding in 1996, we have built a reputation for delivering excellence, having a deep market expertise, and being a client-focused service for all of our customers.

About DSS, Inc.:

DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) is a multinational company operating businesses across multiple high-growth sectors. DSS focuses on creating, acquiring, and investing in innovative companies that drive sustainable value for its shareholders.

For investor and media inquiries or additional information, please contact:



Joseph Lawless

Chief Executive Officer

Sentinel Brokers Company, Inc.

Phone: 561-406-2242

Email: jlawless@sentinelbrokers.com

Website: www.sentinelbrokers.com