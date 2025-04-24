Spryker Named 2025 “Ecommerce Solution of the Year” By RetailTech Breakthrough

BERLIN and NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyker ,the leading composable commerce platform for sophisticated use cases in B2B Commerce, Enterprise Marketplaces and IoT Commerce, today announced it has been recognized with the “Ecommerce Solution of the Year” award in the 4th annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe.

“Retailers and enterprises alike need to iterate fast in today’s volatile markets. With changing customer demands, macroeconomic conditions, and rapidly evolving technology, business agility is essential. A future-proof, composable platform supports retailers as they grow and evolve in these conditions,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker. “We’re proud to accept the ‘Ecommerce Solution of the Year’ award from RetailTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue to offer the most flexible digital commerce experience possible to help businesses build and scale with ease, expand revenue streams, and shorten time-to-value.”

Retailers can enhance their business agility by embracing composable commerce. This approach allows them to pick and choose solutions and third-party applications most relevant for them, reducing the burden on in-house tech teams while enabling personalized, high-impact customer experiences. By avoiding vendor lock-in and customizing tech stacks, retailers gain the flexibility to innovate and scale efficiently. With Spryker, they can seamlessly expand into new markets, reduce total cost of ownership, and scale up and down as needed.

Spryker also offers tools and services to empower enterprises to get more from their composable commerce investments and ensure faster ROI. Spryker supports its customers with a best-in-class partner ecosystem, Composable Value Services, and expert and business consulting. Spryker’s Composable Value Services offers a comprehensive set of tools, resources, and expert support, accelerating the path from adoption to achieving business outcomes.

“Spryker delivers a best-in-class, composable commerce solution that gives retailers the agility, flexibility, and innovation they need to thrive. While traditional platforms promise innovation, they usually force retailers into rigid, monolithic systems,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “Spryker makes monolithic platforms a thing of the past. With Spryker, it’s possible to drive business growth and efficiency for better business outcomes. Spryker delivers a truly composable, cloud-native commerce solution built for speed, flexibility, and scalability, giving businesses an unmatched ability to adapt and grow.”

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to spotlight and celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the retail technology landscape. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts a comprehensive industry analysis of standout leaders and technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of retail. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of retail technology advancements.

About Spryker

Spryker is the leading global composable commerce platform for enterprises with complex use cases to enable growth, innovation, and differentiation. Designed specifically for sophisticated transactional businesses, Spryker’s easy-to-use, headless, API-first model enables businesses to adapt, scale, and quickly go to market while facilitating faster time-to-value throughout their digital transformation journey. As a global platform leader for B2B and B2C Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT Commerce, and Unified Commerce, Spryker has empowered 150+ global enterprise customers worldwide and is trusted by brands such as ALDI, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Ricoh. Spryker is a privately held technology company headquartered in Berlin and New York backed by world class investors such as TCV, One Peak, Project A, Cherry Ventures, and Maverick Capital. Learn more at spryker.com and follow Spryker on LinkedIn and X .

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/000731e7-17b4-4248-94cb-bdb5064b2c99