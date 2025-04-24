InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces the Grand Opening of OTCHealthMart.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via IBN -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies ( OTC: INND ) is proud to announce the official grand opening of OTCHealthMart.com , a cutting-edge online platform designed to make healthcare products accessible and affordable for everyone.

OTCHealthMart.com offers a comprehensive range of over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness products, including premium and affordable OTC hearing aids powered by HearingAssist and iHEAR brand labels, a specialty line of vitamins and health supplements specifically designed for the 55+ demographic, and plans to expand offerings to include durable medical equipment (DME) in its next phase.

"We are thrilled to launch OTCHealthMart.com , making quality healthcare products accessible to everyone," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "Our grand opening specials are just the beginning of our commitment to affordable health solutions."

Customers visiting OTCHealthMart.com , can take advantage of special grand opening promotions, including discounted pricing on bestselling products and free shipping on orders over $75.

A New Era for Accessible Healthcare

OTCHealthMart.com 's mission is to empower individuals to achieve optimal health and well-being. The platform is dedicated to curating high-quality and affordable products while providing personalized service and support. Each purchase is backed by expert recommendations and in-depth information, helping customers make informed decisions about their health.

"With the launch of our online store, we're not just selling products; we're providing access to better health," added Moore. "We are excited to introduce our own Private Label Brand of Vitamins and Health Supplements designed for the Age 55+ Demo."

Why Choose OTCHealthMart.com ?

Wide Selection : From premium OTC hearing aids to carefully curated health supplements and everyday wellness products.

: From premium OTC hearing aids to carefully curated health supplements and everyday wellness products. Affordable Prices : Competitive pricing with frequent offers and discounts, including grand opening deals.

: Competitive pricing with frequent offers and discounts, including grand opening deals. Expert Curation : Guided by medical professionals to ensure the best quality and efficacy.

: Guided by medical professionals to ensure the best quality and efficacy. Future Expansion: Exciting plans to offer additional OTC health-related products, including DME.

OTCHealthMart.com aims to build a sense of community among health-conscious individuals while promoting awareness about accessible healthcare. Customers can also benefit from resources like health education and wellness tips on the platform to support their health journeys. Explore the future of affordable healthcare today at www.OTCHealthMart.com .

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) is focused on becoming a leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC") Hearing Health and Digital Health space, offering innovative health products and services for those needing hearing and or health solutions. By leveraging their expertise, InnerScope is committed to making affordable health and wellness products accessible to all.

