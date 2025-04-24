AI Server Supply Chain Opportunities as Cloud and GPU Demand Soars| AI Servers Reshape Global Data Center Infrastructure Amid GenAI and Liquid Cooling Boom

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unleashing Opportunities in the AI Server Supply Chain Amid the GenAI Wave" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global server market is being reshaped by three key forces: cloud service providers, GPU computing vendors, and major server brands.

While cloud hyperscalers and GPU suppliers continue to expand their own infrastructure, they are also driving strong demand for AI servers to support AI-as-a-service offerings.

Global server shipments are projected to reach 14.5 million units in 2025, representing a year-on-year growth rate of 7%. Notably, AI servers are expected to account for 27% of total shipments by that year, a clear signal of AI's accelerating impact on the server ecosystem.

This report provides a deep dive into the evolving dynamics of the AI server market, analyzing shipment trends, supply chain impacts, and strategic implications for industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Server & AI Server Market Forecast (2025-2029) Provides forecasts and analysis of market drivers influencing key players across the ecosystem - including cloud service providers, GPU computing vendors, and server brands.

Impact of AI on Data Center IT Equipment & Infrastructure Assesses how AI reshapes data center hardware (IT equipment), foundational infrastructure, and operational models.

Cloud Giants' AI Strategies & Infrastructure Expansion Analyzes how AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu, and Huawei are ramping up AI computing capabilities and data center footprints.

AI Chipmakers' Strategic Deployment Plans Covers strategies from Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Cerebras, and SambaNova for enabling next-gen AI workloads.

AI Server Market Development in Liquid Cooling Explores the rise of liquid cooling solutions and innovations led by IBM, Intel, Jetcool, Impact, Chilldyne, and HP.

Target AI Server Vendors Highlights major AI server suppliers such as Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Supermicro, Gigabyte, Foxconn, Quanta Computer, Wistron, Wiwynn, Inventec, and Inspur.

Strategic Development of Taiwan's AI Server Supply Chain Breaks down Taiwan's value chain - upstream to downstream - and component vendors for MLCC, motherboards, chassis, racks, and cooling systems.

Cost Structure Comparison: General-Purpose Servers vs. AI Servers Identifies key differences in component composition, performance requirements, and provides a detailed bill of materials (BOM) cost analysis.

GenAI Adoption Trends Explores how the rise of Generative AI is driving up demand for both training and inference servers across global data centers.



Company Coverage Includes:

Accelsius

AIC

Allied

Alphabet

Amazon

AMD

Asus

AURAS

AVC

Azure

Cerebras

Chenbro

Chenming

Chief Telecom

Chilldyne

COMPEQ

CoolIT

CoreWeave

DDC Cabinet Technology

Dell

Delta

Digital Realty

Elite Material

Equinix

FET

Foxconn

FTC

Giga Computing

Gigabyte

Gold Circuit

HannStar

HP

IBM

IDC

Impact Cooling

Ingrasys

Inspur

Intel

Inventec

ITEQ

Jentech

Jetcool

KAORI

KENMEC

Lambda

LemTech

Lite-On

Meta

Micron

Microsoft

MiTAC

Nvidia

Oracle

OVHcloud

Pegatron

QCT

Quanta

SambaNova

Samsung

Seagate

SK Hynix

SUNON

Supermicro

Taisol

Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Union

Toshiba

Tripod

Tyan

Ubilink

Unimicron

Vantage

WD (Western Digital)

Wistron

Wiwynn

Zhen Ding

