Type 2 Diabetes Market Size to Hit USD 69.55 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Incidence and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Type 2 Diabetes Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to Research by SNS Insider, The Type 2 Diabetes Market was estimated at USD 35.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 69.55 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The Type 2 Diabetes market is experiencing consistent growth as a result of the rising global incidence of diabetes, elderly populations, physically inactive lifestyles, and rising levels of obesity. Technological developments in glucose monitors, insulin pump systems, and new drug treatments continue to drive demand. Rising awareness, governmental programs, and healthcare expenditure also drive early diagnosis and treatment of the disease, setting up the market for long-term expansion in both mature and emerging geographies.





U.S. Type 2 Diabetes Market Oveiew

The U.S. Type 2 Diabetes Market was estimated at USD 10.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.07 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States is the market leader in the North American Type 2 Diabetes Market because it boasts a high incidence of type 2 diabetes, a strong healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in research and development. Its position also stems from the high level of awareness and availability of high-end treatment options.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 35.78 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 69.55 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.69% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Drug Class, Insulin Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the insulin segment dominated the Type 2 Diabetes market with a 32.5% market share as a matter of prime necessity for managing later stages of the condition, particularly among non-responding patients with oral antidiabetic medications. An increasing burden of insulin resistance, in addition to growing instances of obesity and physically inactive lifestyles, fueled more prescriptions for insulin. Moreover, innovation in insulin preparations—e.g., long-acting and ultra-rapid insulins—and use of convenient delivery devices such as insulin pens and pumps have enhanced patient compliance. These aspects all combined support insulin's supremacy across worldwide therapeutic regimens for Type 2 Diabetes.

By Route of Administration, Oral Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the oral segment dominated the Type 2 Diabetes market with a 55.4% market share due to convenience, good patient compliance, and extensive usage in the treatment of early-stage diabetes. Oral antidiabetic agents such as metformin, DPP-4 inhibitors, and SGLT2 inhibitors are usually used as first-line treatments because of their efficacy, ease of use, and cost. The fact that oral medications are non-invasive has a significant increase in adherence rates compared to injectable drugs. Moreover, ongoing innovations in extended-release and fixed-dose combinations have increased therapeutic benefits. These benefits have led oral drugs to become the first choice, strengthening the dominance of the segment in Type 2 Diabetes treatment.

By Distribution Channel, the Retail Pharmacies Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the Type 2 Diabetes market with a 70.3% market share because of its convenience, comprehensiveness, and ubiquity among patients. Retail pharmacies provide facile access to a wide array of antidiabetic drugs, such as oral products and insulin, facilitating frequent refills and patient counseling. Their provision of over-the-counter service, tailor-made care, and follow-up services facilitates more adherence to treatment regimens. Moreover, alliances between healthcare providers and retail chains have enhanced patient outreach and drug management. These elements combined drive the dominance of retail pharmacies in the Type 2 Diabetes channel distribution landscape.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Insulin

DPP-4 Inhibitors

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

SGLT2 Inhibitors

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Other

Regional Insights

North America Dominates the Type 2 Diabetes Market, Asia-Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Type 2 Diabetes market with a 37.9% market share in 2023, owing to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, extensive use of cutting-edge treatments, and high disease incidence fueled by sedentary lifestyles and obesity. Strong reimbursement policies, intense R&D activity, and heightened patient awareness also helped to drive market leadership. The U.S., specifically, held the largest share due to the presence of advanced glucose monitoring equipment and insulin delivery systems, along with aggressive disease management programs and healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Type 2 Diabetes market during the forecast period, spurred by urbanization, lifestyle, and the growing incidence of diabetes in nations such as India and China. Increased healthcare spending, increased access to medical services, and rising awareness of diabetes care are driving regional demand. Government-initiated screening programs and a growth in digital health solutions are also improving early detection and treatment, driving market growth.





