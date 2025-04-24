Apyx Medical Corporation to Release First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced that financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be released before markets open on Thursday, May 8th.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8th to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 800-717-1738 (or 646-307-1865 for international callers) and provide access code 63341. Participants should ask for the “Apyx Medical Corporation Call”. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link: Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast and via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, where it will be archived for future reference.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com