Purebase Corporation Expands Global Reach with Second International Shipment of Humate Advantage to India

Ione, CA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a leading provider of sustainable mineral-based solutions for agriculture and construction, is pleased to announce its second international shipment of Humate Advantage, this time to India. Following the recent dispatch to Pakistan, this marks another key milestone in the global distribution of the product, reinforcing Purebase’s growing international footprint.

Humate Advantage is an organic soil amendment derived from natural mineral deposits developed to improve soil structure, enhance nutrient retention, and promote healthier, more resilient crop growth. With increasing global awareness of sustainable farming practices, Purebase is responding to demand from agricultural markets seeking long-term soil health solutions.

These efforts aim to validate performance of the product across a range of crop types and regional soil conditions, laying the groundwork for broader commercial use across multiple farming communities.

“With each international expansion, we take another step toward redefining what’s possible in regenerative and sustainable agriculture,” said Scott Dockter, CEO of Purebase Corporation. “We believe Humate Advantage can make a meaningful difference in supporting farmers as they navigate soil degradation, climate stress, and growing food demands.”

Purebase’s continued global momentum highlights its dedication to delivering real-world solutions that promote both environmental stewardship and agricultural success.

