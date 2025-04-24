Nexxen Advances AI Capabilities, Launches ‘nexAI’ 

Open and holistic approach to data is amplified by AI, more deeply connecting proprietary assets across Nexxen’s unified platform

The first of many advancements, a natively-integrated DSP assistant, prioritizes transparency and user control

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced the launch of nexAI, a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered assistants and features, vertically integrated across the core pillars of its end-to-end platform. Fundamentally elevating every stage of the advertising life cycle, nexAI takes a transparent approach to planning and activation as well as optimization and monetization, continuously iterating and improving to deliver greater efficiency.

Nexxen's unified platform — a single, connected ecosystem comprising a demand-side platform (“DSP”), supply-side platform (“SSP”) and the Nexxen Data Platform, as well as in-house creative studio, Nexxen Studio — enables seamless communication and continuous improvement across all components. nexAI further amplifies these capabilities through machine learning and generative AI, enabling superior results for advertisers, agencies and publishers throughout the campaign journey.

“Our clients are continuing to lean into data and technology to navigate the fragmented media landscape, and nexAI meets this evolving need," said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. "By integrating AI across our unified platform – and leveraging our existing data to inform these capabilities – we're not just adding features; we're fundamentally transforming the way campaigns are run and inventory is monetized.”

Specifically, nexAI leverages the company’s advanced and exclusive data to deliver enhancements across four key areas:

Planning: Improved audience planning, forecasting and strategic recommendations powered by AI offer greater clarity and insight

Improved audience planning, forecasting and strategic recommendations powered by AI offer greater clarity and insight Activation: AI-driven automation streamlines campaign setup and management

AI-driven automation streamlines campaign setup and management Optimization: nexAI continuously monitors and optimizes campaigns in real time, leveraging machine learning to maximize performance and ROI; this includes advanced algorithms that evolve and adapt, exponentially improving over time through iterative learning

nexAI continuously monitors and optimizes campaigns in real time, leveraging machine learning to maximize performance and ROI; this includes advanced algorithms that evolve and adapt, exponentially improving over time through iterative learning Monetization: Publishers benefit from AI-driven yield optimization and increased transparency, ensuring maximum revenue generation

“Sifting through campaign data to uncover meaningful insights can take hours, but nexAI puts that power at our fingertips in an instant,” said Jamie Snider, Director of Digital Strategy, Assembly Global. “By streamlining reporting and optimization, it lets us spend less time digging and more time driving real results for clients.”

"By automating data and insight collection, nexAI will streamline our team's workflow, allowing us to shift focus to higher-value strategic initiatives and discovering new growth opportunities for our clients,” said Brian Binder, Senior Innovation and Growth Director, TV, Audio & Display, Tinuiti.

The first of these generative AI advancements will include an in-platform assistant, natively integrated into Nexxen DSP, designed to streamline workflows and elevate campaign performance while prioritizing transparency and user control. At the outset, the nexAI DSP assistant will provide users with seamless access to complex campaign insights, saving advertisers time and resources. In future releases, clients will gain robust optimization recommendations that can be applied directly via the assistant and focus on driving greater return-on-ad-spend, with additional announcements to follow throughout the year.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.



Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the launch of Nexxen’s health offering and any benefits or insights associated with the solutions as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen’s products and platforms including the Nexxen AI capabilities, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

