Chomps Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with Wells Fargo

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, the fastest-growing snack brand1 in the U.S. and maker of high-quality meat snacks, has secured a new $100 million revolving line of credit with Wells Fargo.

The credit will provide Chomps with increased financial flexibility to support continued expansion across all aspects of its business. These funds will be strategically allocated to expand the company’s production capacity and capabilities, expand operations, and support ongoing retail programs and marketing initiatives.

"Our relationship with Wells Fargo is an important step in securing for Chomps the resources necessary to meet the rapidly increasing demand for our products," said Tim Bosslet, CFO of Chomps. "This financing will allow us to scale our operations and continue to serve our growing customer base effectively, while remaining committed to our high standards."

Founded in 2012 and now available nationwide, Chomps has become a leading brand in the $24 billion protein snack market. The company's dedication to real ingredients and range of delicious flavors has fueled its impressive 292% year-over-year sales growth,2 with the protein segment expanding three times faster than the overall snacking industry3.

To further meet this surging consumer demand, Chomps announced plans last fall for a new state-of-the-art 300,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Mexico, Missouri, slated to open in 2025. This strategic expansion, in collaboration with their long-standing partner Western Smokehouse Partners, will significantly increase Chomps' production capabilities.

"We are excited to support Chomps as they capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within the protein snack category," said Brett Rausch, Managing Director and Market Sales Executive for Wells Fargo's Commercial Bank.

"Our goal is to provide our clients with financial solutions that support their business objectives, and this revolving line of credit will offer Chomps the agility they need to manage their growth within the dynamic protein sector," said John O’Shea, Executive Director for Wells Fargo’s Food and Agribusiness sector.

About Chomps

Chomps is America's fastest-growing snack brand, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10-12 grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and is free of the top 9 allergens. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com .

Media Contact: marketing@chomps.com

1 Numerator L52 W/E 3/30/25

2 SPINS L52 W/E 3/23/25

3 SPINS 52 w/e 12/29/2024