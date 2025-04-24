Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: Truxton Trust Company Truxton Trust Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 17% and 18%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

“We are pleased to start 2025 with another quarter of financial growth lead by our core businesses,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Net Interest Income increased by 18% compared to the first quarter of 2024 while non-interest income increased by 23%. We achieved another quarterly earnings high-water mark while continuing to invest in technology and human capital to better serve our clients.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income totaled $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was $657 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.2 million over the first quarter of 2024. Wealth revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $5.3 million, up 2% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and 8% from the first quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income was elevated due to capital advisory fee revenue associated with a successful sell-side engagement.
  • Loans increased by 5% to $702 million at quarter end compared to $670 million on December 31, 2024, and were up 6% compared to $660 million on March 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased by 19% from $866 million at December 31, 2024, to $1.03 billion at March 31, 2025, and were 21% higher in comparison to $850 million at March 31, 2024. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 2.90%, an increase of 11 basis points from the 2.79% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of 28 basis points from the 2.62% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of funds was 2.91% in the first quarter of 2025, down from 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and down from 3.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.7 million at quarter end March 31, 2025, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2024, and $6.3 million at March 31, 2024. For each of those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $589 thousand, $483 thousand, and $374 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.46% at March 31, 2025, compared to 10.63% at December 31, 2024, and 10.53% at March 31, 2024. Book value per common share was $34.46, $34.42, and $30.62 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
  • During the three months ended March 31, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.50 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 5,000 shares of its common stock for $400 thousand in aggregate, or an average price of $80.00 per share.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter 
615-250-0783  
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com		Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31,
2025*		December 31,
2024		March 31,
2024*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$10,704 $4,225 $4,909 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 24,887  25,698  34,361 
Federal funds sold 10,231  4,054  6,733 
Cash and cash equivalents 45,822  33,977  46,003 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions -  245  490 
Securities available for sale 414,190  258,322  256,517 
    
Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 701,660  669,962  659,622 
Allowance for credit losses** (6,708) (6,433) (6,324)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans -  20  48 
Net loans 694,952  663,549  653,346 
    
Bank owned life insurance 16,863  16,722  10,865 
Restricted equity securities 3,718  2,272  1,822 
Premises and equipment, net 3,176  3,293  2,089 
Accrued interest receivable 4,989  4,567  4,522 
Deferred tax asset, net 5,297  5,257  5,576 
Other assets 14,440  15,577  16,484 
    
Total assets$1,203,447 $1,003,781 $997,714 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$127,851 $126,016 $126,838 
Interest bearing$900,489 $740,406 $723,645 
Total deposits 1,028,340  866,422  850,483 
    
Federal funds purchased -  -  - 
Swap counterparty cash collateral 2,790  4,230  5,570 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,000  8,250  3,250 
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 2,400  -  22,700 
Subordinated debt 14,439  14,426  14,514 
Other liabilities 11,154  11,747  11,706 
Total liabilities 1,104,123  905,075  908,223 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$284 $286 $290 
Additional paid-in capital 28,957  28,945  31,881 
Retained earnings 75,396  61,316  65,035 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,365) (10,252) (12,055)
Net Income$5,052 $18,411 $4,340 
Total shareholders' equity 99,324  98,706  89,491 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,203,447 $1,003,781 $997,714 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2025*		 December 31,
2024*		 March 31,
2024*
Non-interest income     
Wealth management services$5,338 $5,242  $4,907 
Capital advisory fees 555  70   40 
Service charges on deposit accounts 45  85   91 
Securities gains (losses), net 0  (122)  0 
Bank owned life insurance income 142  124   58 
Other 297  321   68 
Total non-interest income 6,377  5,720   5,164 
      
Interest income     
Loans, including fees$10,378 $10,354  $10,357 
Taxable securities 3,371  3,039   2,599 
Tax-exempt securities 182  217   188 
Interest bearing deposits 331  348   231 
Federal funds sold 34  75   41 
Total interest income 14,296  14,033   13,414 
      
Interest expense     
Deposits 6,599  6,798   6,450 
Short-term borrowings 60  90   618 
Long-term borrowings 199  85   15 
Subordinated debentures 188  188   188 
Total interest expense 7,046  7,161   7,270 
      
Net interest income 7,250  6,872   6,144 
      
Provision for credit losses 390  145   (6)
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,860  6,727   6,150 
      
Total revenue, net 13,237  12,447   11,314 
      
Non interest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 5,127  4,635   4,076 
Occupancy 351  326   453 
Furniture and equipment 109  107   4 
Data processing 407  282   418 
Wealth management processing fees 215  195   214 
Advertising and public relations 53  96   34 
Professional services 222  247   209 
FDIC insurance assessments 108  33   190 
Other 391  291   278 
Total non interest expense 6,983  6,212   5,877 
  0    
Income before income taxes 6,254  6,235   5,438 
      
Income tax expense 1,202  1,242   1,104 
      
Net income$5,052 $4,993  $4,334 
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic$1.75 $1.74  $1.49 
Diluted$1.75 $1.74  $1.48 
 
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 March 31,
2024*		December 31,
2024*		March 31,
2024*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share   
Basic$1.75$1.74$1.49
Diluted$1.75$1.74$1.48
Book value per common share$34.46$34.42$30.62
Tangible book value per common share$34.46$34.42$30.62
Basic weighted average common shares2,793,8342,787,8052,831,217
Diluted weighted average common shares2,797,3882,792,3632,838,003
Common shares outstanding at period end2,882,2412,867,8502,922,761
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio8.25%9.83%8.97%
Average Loans$691,360$667,957$656,790
Average earning assets (1)$1,047,778$998,861$958,138
Average total assets$1,085,506$1,025,415$970,228
Average shareholders' equity$99,923$97,026$89,441
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$0$0$0
90+ days past due still accruing$0$11$0
Total nonperforming loans$0$11$0
Total nonperforming assets$0$11$0
Net charge offs (recoveries)$8$4$11
Nonperforming loans to assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.00%0.00%0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.00%0.00%0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans**0.96%0.96%0.96%
Net charge offs to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage10.46%10.63%10.53%
Common equity tier 113.82%15.19%14.58%
Total risk-based capital14.73%16.15%15.53%
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio51.2%48.5%51.5%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.89%1.94%1.80%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE)20.50%20.47%19.52%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)20.50%20.47%19.52%
Net interest margin2.90%2.79%2.62%
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
             
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 2024* December 31, 2024* March 31, 2024* 
             
 Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense 
             
Earning Assets            
Loans$691,360 6.04$10,300 $667,957 6.08$10,215 $656,790 6.28$10,261 
Loan fees$0 0.16$271 $0 0.09$146 $0 0.06$95 
Loans with fees$691,360 6.2$10,571  667,957 6.17$10,361 $656,790 6.34$10,356 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 
Federal funds sold$3,308 4.15$34 $6,232 4.71$75 $3,255 4.93$41 
Deposits with banks$29,756 4.51$331 $28,570 4.85$348 $19,536 4.75$231 
Investment securities - taxable$291,104 4.63$3,371 $260,605 4.66$3,039 $245,516 4.23$2,599 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$32,250 3.37$182 $35,497 3.65$217 $33,041 3.4$188 
Total Earning Assets$1,047,778 5.62$14,489 $998,861 5.64$14,040 $958,138 5.66$13,415 
Non interest earning assets            
Allowance for loan losses (6,618)     (6,359)     (6,309)    
Cash and due from banks$17,307    $5,985    $5,270    
Premises and equipment$3,249    $3,305    $1,260    
Accrued interest receivable$3,608    $3,721    $3,478    
Other real estate$0    $0    $0    
Other assets$37,447    $36,453    $30,494    
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (17,265)     (16,551)     (22,103)    
Total Assets$1,085,506    $1,025,415    $970,228    
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand$326,793 3.04$2,448 $329,625 3.26$2,703 $330,343 3.53$2,898 
Savings and money market$229,304 2.63$1,486 $200,257 2.83$1,427 $162,640 3.4$1,375 
Time deposits - retail$12,965 3.61$115 $13,170 3.39$112 $15,557 3.43$133 
Time deposits - wholesale$241,662 4.28$2,550 $228,144 4.46$2,556 $173,570 4.74$2,044 
Total interest bearing deposits$810,724 3.3$6,599 $771,196 3.51$6,798 $682,110 3.8$6,450 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$20,369 3.9$199 $9,554 3.48$85 $3,401 1.7$15 
Subordinated debt$14,687 5.09$188 $14,520 5.08$188 $14,610 5.09$188 
Other borrowings$9,419 4.12$60 $12,369 4.04$90 $57,060 4.28$618 
Total borrowed funds$44,475 4.02$447 $36,443 3.90$363 $75,071 4.32$821 
Total interest bearing liabilities$855,199 3.34$7,046 $807,639 3.52$7,161 $757,181 3.85$7,271 
Net interest rate spread 2.28$7,443  2.12$6,879  1.81$6,144 
Non-interest bearing deposits$126,049    $115,593    $118,809    
Other liabilities$4,335    $5,157    $4,797    
Shareholder's equity$99,923    $97,026    $89,441    
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,085,506    $1,025,415    $970,228    
Cost of funds 2.91   3.08   3.33  
Net interest margin 2.90   2.79   2.62  
             
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.   
             
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 

Tags

Banking TRUX Truxton Truxton Capital Advisors wealth management wealth family office EARNINGS results

Related Links

Recommended Reading