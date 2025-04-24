Truxton Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.1 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 17% and 18%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

“We are pleased to start 2025 with another quarter of financial growth lead by our core businesses,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Net Interest Income increased by 18% compared to the first quarter of 2024 while non-interest income increased by 23%. We achieved another quarterly earnings high-water mark while continuing to invest in technology and human capital to better serve our clients.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income totaled $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, which was $657 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.2 million over the first quarter of 2024. Wealth revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $5.3 million, up 2% from the fourth quarter of 2024 and 8% from the first quarter of 2024. Other non-interest income was elevated due to capital advisory fee revenue associated with a successful sell-side engagement.

Loans increased by 5% to $702 million at quarter end compared to $670 million on December 31, 2024, and were up 6% compared to $660 million on March 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased by 19% from $866 million at December 31, 2024, to $1.03 billion at March 31, 2025, and were 21% higher in comparison to $850 million at March 31, 2024. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide what it believes is superior deposit operations service and technology.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 2.90%, an increase of 11 basis points from the 2.79% experienced in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and an increase of 28 basis points from the 2.62% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Cost of funds was 2.91% in the first quarter of 2025, down from 3.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and down from 3.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $6.7 million at quarter end March 31, 2025, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2024, and $6.3 million at March 31, 2024. For each of those three periods, such allowance amounts were 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $589 thousand, $483 thousand, and $374 thousand, respectively.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.46% at March 31, 2025, compared to 10.63% at December 31, 2024, and 10.53% at March 31, 2024. Book value per common share was $34.46, $34.42, and $30.62 at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

During the three months ended March 31, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $1.50 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 5,000 shares of its common stock for $400 thousand in aggregate, or an average price of $80.00 per share.



About Truxton

Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Austin Branstetter

615-250-0783

austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com Media Relations

Swan Burrus

615-250-0773

swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) March 31,

2025* December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 10,704 $ 4,225 $ 4,909 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 24,887 25,698 34,361 Federal funds sold 10,231 4,054 6,733 Cash and cash equivalents 45,822 33,977 46,003 Time deposits in other financial institutions - 245 490 Securities available for sale 414,190 258,322 256,517 Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program 701,660 669,962 659,622 Allowance for credit losses** (6,708 ) (6,433 ) (6,324 ) Paycheck Protection Program Loans - 20 48 Net loans 694,952 663,549 653,346 Bank owned life insurance 16,863 16,722 10,865 Restricted equity securities 3,718 2,272 1,822 Premises and equipment, net 3,176 3,293 2,089 Accrued interest receivable 4,989 4,567 4,522 Deferred tax asset, net 5,297 5,257 5,576 Other assets 14,440 15,577 16,484 Total assets $ 1,203,447 $ 1,003,781 $ 997,714 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 127,851 $ 126,016 $ 126,838 Interest bearing $ 900,489 $ 740,406 $ 723,645 Total deposits 1,028,340 866,422 850,483 Federal funds purchased - - - Swap counterparty cash collateral 2,790 4,230 5,570 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 45,000 8,250 3,250 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 2,400 - 22,700 Subordinated debt 14,439 14,426 14,514 Other liabilities 11,154 11,747 11,706 Total liabilities 1,104,123 905,075 908,223 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value $ 284 $ 286 $ 290 Additional paid-in capital 28,957 28,945 31,881 Retained earnings 75,396 61,316 65,035 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,365 ) (10,252 ) (12,055 ) Net Income $ 5,052 $ 18,411 $ 4,340 Total shareholders' equity 99,324 98,706 89,491 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,203,447 $ 1,003,781 $ 997,714 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. **Truxton adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss methodology as of January 1, 2023. The total excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments recorded in Other liabilities.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2025* December 31,

2024* March 31,

2024* Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 5,338 $ 5,242 $ 4,907 Capital advisory fees 555 70 40 Service charges on deposit accounts 45 85 91 Securities gains (losses), net 0 (122 ) 0 Bank owned life insurance income 142 124 58 Other 297 321 68 Total non-interest income 6,377 5,720 5,164 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,378 $ 10,354 $ 10,357 Taxable securities 3,371 3,039 2,599 Tax-exempt securities 182 217 188 Interest bearing deposits 331 348 231 Federal funds sold 34 75 41 Total interest income 14,296 14,033 13,414 Interest expense Deposits 6,599 6,798 6,450 Short-term borrowings 60 90 618 Long-term borrowings 199 85 15 Subordinated debentures 188 188 188 Total interest expense 7,046 7,161 7,270 Net interest income 7,250 6,872 6,144 Provision for credit losses 390 145 (6 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,860 6,727 6,150 Total revenue, net 13,237 12,447 11,314 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,127 4,635 4,076 Occupancy 351 326 453 Furniture and equipment 109 107 4 Data processing 407 282 418 Wealth management processing fees 215 195 214 Advertising and public relations 53 96 34 Professional services 222 247 209 FDIC insurance assessments 108 33 190 Other 391 291 278 Total non interest expense 6,983 6,212 5,877 0 Income before income taxes 6,254 6,235 5,438 Income tax expense 1,202 1,242 1,104 Net income $ 5,052 $ 4,993 $ 4,334 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.75 $ 1.74 $ 1.49 Diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.74 $ 1.48 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024* December 31,

2024* March 31,

2024* Per Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $1.75 $1.74 $1.49 Diluted $1.75 $1.74 $1.48 Book value per common share $34.46 $34.42 $30.62 Tangible book value per common share $34.46 $34.42 $30.62 Basic weighted average common shares 2,793,834 2,787,805 2,831,217 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,797,388 2,792,363 2,838,003 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,882,241 2,867,850 2,922,761 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.25% 9.83% 8.97% Average Loans $691,360 $667,957 $656,790 Average earning assets (1) $1,047,778 $998,861 $958,138 Average total assets $1,085,506 $1,025,415 $970,228 Average shareholders' equity $99,923 $97,026 $89,441 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans $0 $0 $0 90+ days past due still accruing $0 $11 $0 Total nonperforming loans $0 $11 $0 Total nonperforming assets $0 $11 $0 Net charge offs (recoveries) $8 $4 $11 Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 10.46% 10.63% 10.53% Common equity tier 1 13.82% 15.19% 14.58% Total risk-based capital 14.73% 16.15% 15.53% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 51.2% 48.5% 51.5% Return on average assets (ROA) 1.89% 1.94% 1.80% Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 20.50% 20.47% 19.52% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 20.50% 20.47% 19.52% Net interest margin 2.90% 2.79% 2.62% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.



