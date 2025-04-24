Reservations Now Open: Psychedelic Science Newsroom for Official Announcements and Media Events at PS2025

Businesses, institutions, and movement leaders are invited to share announcements at the world's largest psychedelic conference

Reserve a fully-supported press space with promotion in PS2025 materials

Shape the public narrative by engaging trusted media outlets covering the future of psychedelic research, policy, and culture



DENVER, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) —the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) —announces the Psychedelic Science Newsroom, a dedicated hub for official announcements and direct engagement with global media. Businesses, institutions, and movement leaders are now invited to share meaningful updates by submitting a reservation request via this reservation form .

With hundreds of speakers , thousands of attendees, and attendance from media outlets such as 60 Minutes, Al Jazeera, The Atlantic, CNN, Forbes, The Independent, and WIRED, PS2025 presents a rare opportunity for leaders to share significant developments with the most engaged psychedelic audience in the world.

The stories we share through trusted media don’t just inform—they influence. Thoughtful engagement with the press has the power to build public understanding, reduce stigma, drive investment, and shift the cultural and political landscapes. The Psychedelic Science Newsroom provides leaders a platform to help drive awareness and guide how psychedelics are integrated into our society.

— Zane Bader , Communications Manager, MAPS

As public interest in psychedelics accelerates and policies evolve, those leading innovation have a unique opportunity—and responsibility—to shape the public narrative. Whether announcing a major partnership, launching a clinical trial, debuting new research, or introducing a new product, the Psychedelic Science Newsroom offers a highly visible and credible platform to demonstrate leadership, build credibility, and influence how the future of this field is perceived.

Reservation slots are limited and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. A nominal reservation fee supports on-site production and staffing.

Each confirmed presenter will receive:

Access to a fully equipped press room inside the Colorado Convention Center



A/V support for multimedia presentations



Promotion of your press event in official PS2025 materials



On-site coordination and media support from the PS2025 press team

In keeping with the conference theme— The Integration —the Psychedelic Science Newsroom encourages announcements that reflect:

Integration of science and policy



Expansion of community-based healing models



Ethical business innovation in psychedelics



Advances in clinical trials or therapeutic protocols



Cross-sector and cross-cultural collaborations



Psychedelic Science 2025 is not only where research, therapy, and culture converge—it's where the future of this movement is being written, debated, and shared with the world. With international media attendance and press outlets covering the future of psychedelic medicine, policy reform, investment, and public health, this is your chance to amplify your work in front of the world's most informed and invested audience.

Request your press slot now with this form , and contact media@psychedelicscience.org for questions about the Psychedelic Science Newsroom.

This announcement follows PS2025's expansion of its lineup of expert speakers , with hundreds more to be announced in the coming weeks—along with additional workshops , sessions, and programming . Find more information about PS2025 registration, hotel bookings, sponsorship, or exhibitor opportunities, and speakers at psychedelicscience.org .

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world’s leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.