ICT Adoption in Education Set to Accelerate, Projected to Grow at 10.6% CAGR by 2030

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the expanding role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Education industry, forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% through 2030. This research offers strategic insights for technology vendors enabling online learning, hybrid education models, and digital campus operations across K-12, higher education, and professional learning environments.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Education

As learning environments expand across physical and digital formats, educational institutions are accelerating their adoption of ICT to support hybrid operations, performance tracking, and stakeholder engagement. Supported domains such as Application Development & Deployment, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, Communication & Collaboration, CX & MarTech, and Data Management are helping institutions modernize administrative workflows, personalize engagement, and streamline student services. These solutions are increasingly essential across K-12, higher education, and lifelong learning ecosystems.

According to Abhishek Dubey, Analyst at QKS Group, “Education is rapidly shifting from static content delivery to dynamic, learner-centric experiences. ICT platforms that support flexibility, inclusivity, and intelligent learning design are enabling institutions to scale impact and improve outcomes across geographies and age groups.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Education industry and specific regions reshaping learning delivery, student engagement, and institutional resilience are.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative analysis of top ICT vendors serving the education space, focusing on digital platform scalability, content interoperability, and learner analytics capabilities.

Industry Adoption Trends: Evaluation of how schools, universities, and edtech providers are implementing ICT to enhance hybrid learning, automate administration, and enable workforce-aligned curricula.

Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How artificial intelligence, data-driven learning insights, and cloud-native platforms are transforming instruction, engagement, and assessment models across education systems.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors enabling transformation in the Education industry, including Google for Education, Microsoft, Zoom, AWS, Salesforce, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, Adobe, Ellucian, D2L (Brightspace), Moodle, Instructure (Canvas), Anthology, Pearson, ServiceNow, Box, Snowflake, Zoho, and Class Technologies.

Why This Matters for Education Sector Vendors?

In a world where digital equity, scalability, and learning effectiveness are top priorities, ICT adoption in education is no longer optional - it is essential. Vendors must offer platforms that deliver secure, inclusive, and adaptable experiences while supporting institutions’ long-term digital strategies. Competitive advantage will come from the ability to personalize learning, support hybrid models, and integrate insights for continuous improvement.

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Education industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Education industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Education industry

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Education industry

Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

