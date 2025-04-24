Unstoppable and Derad Network Launch .derad TLD for Web3 Aviation Identity

San Francisco, CA, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aviation industry is preparing for a digital transformation—powered not just by automation and real-time data, but by blockchain-based identity. Today, Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for Web3 digital identity, announces the launch of .derad in collaboration with Interconsea Inc., the creators of the Derad Network. This new top-level domain provides aviation professionals, contributors, and platforms with secure, verifiable onchain identities.

.derad domains are more than a web address—they serve as authenticated credentials for those working at the intersection of aviation and blockchain. As the Derad Network pioneers decentralized flight tracking and air traffic monitoring, .derad domains will allow users to interact seamlessly within the ecosystem, simplifying crypto-enabled payments, verifying reputations, and powering secure data exchange.

“The future of aviation will be open, decentralized, and interoperable—and identity is at the heart of that shift,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “With .derad, we’re enabling professionals to carry their verified credentials across platforms, powering trust, transparency, and innovation in a sector that desperately needs modernization.”

The opportunity is massive. According to MarketsandMarkets, the aviation software market is projected to reach $33.7 billion by 2030, while Allied Market Research forecasts blockchain in aviation to grow at a 22.1% CAGR. However, more than 50% of today’s aviation systems still rely on outdated, siloed infrastructure, according to a 2024 IATA tech briefing—making the need for interoperable digital identity solutions urgent.

.derad domains address this challenge head-on. Each domain acts as a digital passport—unlocking real-time integrations with Derad Network’s decentralized airspace tools, enabling direct crypto-based transactions, and allowing professionals to build transparent, portable reputations. Whether you’re a pilot, air traffic controller, data contributor, or drone operator, .derad gives you ownership over your aviation identity in the onchain world.

“The Derad Network is redefining airspace by building a decentralized system for real-time flight tracking and air traffic data,” said Nijat Mayilov, CEO of Interconsea Inc. “With .derad domains, we’re giving every participant—from hobbyist to professional—a trusted, secure identity to participate in the future of aviation. It’s the next frontier for both Web3 and aerospace.”

.derad domains are designed for:

Pilots, controllers, and maintenance engineers





Decentralized flight data contributors





Aviation software and dApp developers





Emerging air mobility startups





Drone operators and DePIN participants





From simplifying payments to verifying airspace contributions, .derad domains make it easier to transact, collaborate, and operate within a blockchain-powered aviation ecosystem.

To claim your .derad domain and join the future of onchain aviation, visit https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/derad/

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

