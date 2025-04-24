Digital Security Control Market to Hit USD 42.11 billion by 2032, Driven by increasing cyber threats & demand for advanced security solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Security Control Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Digital Security Control Market was valued at USD 14.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 42.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.39 % from 2024 to 2032.”

AI-Driven Growth Transforming the Digital Security Control Market amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats

The Digital Security Control Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of advanced security solutions in response to rising cybersecurity threats across various industries. The integration of AI and machine learning is revolutionizing threat detection, response, and prevention, utilizing advanced algorithms and data analytics to adapt to evolving cyberattack methods. The U.S. Digital Security Control Market was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.32% from 2024 to 2032.This integration enables real-time responses, improving security effectiveness by reducing human error and reliance.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA) - Cisco Umbrella, Cisco SecureX, Cisco Firepower, Cisco AnyConnect, Cisco Meraki

- Cisco Umbrella, Cisco SecureX, Cisco Firepower, Cisco AnyConnect, Cisco Meraki Digital Security Concepts (USA) - Cybersecurity consulting, Managed security services

- Cybersecurity consulting, Managed security services Fortinet, Inc. (USA) - FortiGate, FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM, FortiWeb

- FortiGate, FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM, FortiWeb Hadrian Security (USA) - Vulnerability assessments, Penetration testing, Consulting

- Vulnerability assessments, Penetration testing, Consulting Linked Security NY (USA) - Managed security services, Network monitoring

- Managed security services, Network monitoring McAfee, LLC (USA) - McAfee Total Protection, Advanced Threat Defense, Cloud Security

- McAfee Total Protection, Advanced Threat Defense, Cloud Security Microsoft (USA) - Microsoft Defender, Azure Security Center, Microsoft Sentinel

- Microsoft Defender, Azure Security Center, Microsoft Sentinel Orbit Security Systems (USA) - Security monitoring, Access control, Surveillance systems

- Security monitoring, Access control, Surveillance systems Palo Alto Networks (USA) - Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Prisma Cloud, Cortex XSOAR

- Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Prisma Cloud, Cortex XSOAR RSA Security LLC (USA) - RSA SecurID, NetWitness, RSA Archer

- RSA SecurID, NetWitness, RSA Archer IBM Corporation (USA) - IBM Security QRadar, IBM Identity Governance, IBM MaaS360

- IBM Security QRadar, IBM Identity Governance, IBM MaaS360 Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) - Check Point Firewall, Threat Prevention, Security Management

- Check Point Firewall, Threat Prevention, Security Management Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA) - Juniper SRX, Sky ATP, Contrail Security

- Juniper SRX, Sky ATP, Contrail Security Trend Micro Inc. (Japan) - Trend Micro Apex One, Trend Micro Deep Security

- Trend Micro Apex One, Trend Micro Deep Security CrowdStrike, Inc. (USA) - Falcon Endpoint Protection, Falcon OverWatch, Falcon XDR.

Digital Security Control Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 14.72 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 42.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.39% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Hardware (Smart Card, Sim Card, Biometric Technologies, Others)

• By Technology (Two-Factor Authentication, Three-Factor Authentication, Four-Factor Authentication)

• By Application (Anti-Phishing, User Authentication, Network Monitoring, Security Administration, Web Technologies)

• By End Use (Mobile Security & Telecommunication, Finance & Banking, Healthcare, Commercial, Others) Key Drivers • Enhancing Digital Security with AI and Machine Learning for Advanced Threat Detection and Response.



• Growing Demand for Endpoint Security with the Rise of Remote Work and IoT.

Additionally, AI and machine learning facilitate predictive security, allowing businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats and proactively address risks. This technological shift is enhancing the effectiveness of security systems, making them more efficient in managing the complexity and scale of modern cyber risks. As organizations more sophisticated and proactive solutions, AI-driven digital security solutions are becoming a key growth driver, positioning AI and machine learning as vital components of the future digital security landscape.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Hardware

The Biometric Technologies segment leads the Digital Security Control Market, accounting for 56% of total revenue in 2023. Fingerprint scanning, facial recognition, and iris scanning are all types of biometric verification that are now an essential part of contemporary security systems, providing precise, user-friendly authentication as well as a high level of protection against access by unauthorized, unknown individuals. The widespread adoption in banks, healthcare, and government when organizations need secure identity verification and fraud prevention.

The Smart Card segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rise of digital transactions, contactless payments, and advancements in chip technology.

By Application

The User Authentication segment led the Digital Security Control Market in 2023, accounting for 54% of total revenue. These technologies, which include methods like passwords, biometrics, smart cards, and two-factor authentication (2FA), are essential for ensuring secure access to systems and data. As cyberattacks and data breaches rise, businesses are increasingly investing in robust user authentication systems to protect sensitive information, particularly in sectors like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. The focus on privacy and regulatory compliance further strengthens demand.

The Network Monitoring segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to the requirement of real time surveillance to recognize threats in ever more complex networks (due to rise of remote work, cloud computing and IoT). This segment is driven by increasing adoption of digital transformation in organizations and rising cyber threats.

By End Use

The Finance & Banking segment dominated the Digital Security Control Market in 2023, accounting for 44% of total revenue. With the financial sector being vulnerable to cyber threats such as frauds and data breaches, security solutions like multi-factor authentication, encryption and secure payment gateways are essential in safeguarding sensitive financial data and customer accounts. As users perform a variety of internet services, including online banking, the demand for sophisticated security systems is on the rise.

The Commercial segment is the fastest-growing over the forecast period 2024-2032 , Due to the increase in demand for real-time network monitoring and threat detection brought on by the proliferation of remote work, cloud computing, and IoT.

North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth in the Digital Security Control Market

In 2023, North America led the Digital Security Control Market, capturing around 40% of the total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital security solutions, and the presence of major cybersecurity firms. Industries such as finance, healthcare, and government in North America prioritize safeguarding sensitive data and complying with stringent regulations. The rise in cyberattacks, along with the rapid growth of cloud computing, IoT, and digital transformation, further drives demand for robust security systems. Additionally, strong government initiatives and a solid regulatory framework support the region’s market leadership.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to the rapid digital transformation in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The rapid adoption of cloud, IoT, and mobile technologies has increased the demand for advanced security solutions, especially against a backdrop of rising cyber threats and data privacy concerns. E-commerce, fintech, and smart cities are evolving rapidly, fueling demand for digital security in this region.

Recent Development

Oct 8, 2024, Juniper Networks announced its industry-first Secure AI-Native Edge solution, integrating AI-native and cloud-native network operations with advanced security, offering seamless network and security management under a unified cloud and Mist AI engine, simplifying operations and enhancing threat detection and resolution.

13 Sept 2024, Fortinet confirmed a data breach involving a "small number" of customers, after hacker "Fortibitch" leaked 440GB of data from an Azure SharePoint site, emphasizing the importance of securing data in third-party cloud environments.

