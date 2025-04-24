Internet Search Portals Market Report 2025 | Revenues to Exceed $270 Billion by 2030 | Integration of Augmented Reality (AR) in Search Engines Enhancing User Interaction

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Search Portals - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Internet Search Portals was valued at US$225.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$271.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2024-2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Internet Search Portals market.



The growth in the internet search portals market is driven by several factors, including advancements in AI and machine learning, the increasing adoption of voice and visual search, and heightened awareness around data privacy. The continuous development of AI-powered search algorithms is enhancing the accuracy and relevance of search results, thereby improving user satisfaction and driving more traffic to search portals. The growing popularity of voice-activated and image-based searches is also expanding the scope of search functionalities, catering to diverse user preferences and increasing user engagement.

Meanwhile, the tightening of data privacy laws is influencing consumer behavior and creating opportunities for search engines that prioritize user privacy and data security. Additionally, the rise of mobile internet usage and the proliferation of connected devices are further propelling the demand for more responsive and adaptive search portals. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth trajectory of the internet search portals market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Internet Search Portals market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Segment (Internet Search Portals).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Regional Analysis



Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $60.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.4% CAGR to reach $41.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Internet Search Portals market report include:

Bing A Microsoft Company

Brevity Software Solutions

Horizon Softech, Inc.

OpenHours

Ruffpage

Sensis

Yahoo! Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $225.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $271.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Internet Search Portals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Mobile Search and the Rise of Voice Search Revolution

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Search Algorithms

Personalized Search Experience Driving User Engagement and Retention

Shift Toward Visual and Video Search Increasing Content Diversification

Expansion of Local Search Features Enhancing Small Business Visibility

Growth in E-Commerce Fueling Paid Search Advertising Market

Privacy Concerns and Regulation Impacting Data-Driven Advertising Strategies

Rising Demand for Multilingual Search Engines to Cater to Global Markets

Integration of Augmented Reality (AR) in Search Engines Enhancing User Interaction

Impact of Cloud-Based Solutions on Scalability and Efficiency of Search Portals

