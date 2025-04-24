Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) a $43.4 Billion Industry by 2030 - Technological Advancements in AI-Driven Security and Automation Propel Market Innovation

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security as a Service - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Security as a Service was valued at US$19.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$43.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Security as a Service market.



The growth in the Security as a Service market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of cloud services, the rising need for scalable and cost-effective security solutions, and the growing focus on regulatory compliance and data privacy. The integration of AI, machine learning, and automation in SECaaS offerings is enhancing threat detection and response capabilities, making them more efficient and effective in combating cyber threats.

The demand for comprehensive security solutions that can be managed remotely and provide real-time visibility is driving the adoption of SECaaS in sectors like finance, healthcare, and government. The shift towards Zero Trust and SASE architectures is creating new opportunities for SECaaS providers to offer integrated and holistic security services. Additionally, the emphasis on reducing capital expenditure and operational costs is supporting the growth of subscription-based SECaaS models among SMEs and large enterprises.



Segments: End-Use (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the BFSI segment, which is expected to reach US$13.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.4%. The Government & Defense segment is also set to grow at 13.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.7% CAGR to reach $6.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Use of Cloud-Based Security Services Expands Addressable Market

Focus on Reducing Capital Expenditure Throws Spotlight on Security as a Service Model

Growth of Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration Initiatives Spurs Market Demand

Technological Advancements in AI-Driven Security and Automation Propel Market Innovation

Challenges Related to Data Privacy, Sovereignty, and Vendor Lock-In Pose Market Constraints

Rising Need for Managed Security Services (MSS) and Continuous Monitoring Enhances Market Competitiveness

Expansion of Security as a Service Offerings for SMEs Fuels Market Growth

Growing Emphasis on Threat Intelligence and Automated Incident Response Accelerates Market Adoption

Increasing Investments in Identity and Access Management (IAM) as a Service Boosts Market Potential

Focus on Providing Unified Security Solutions Through a Single Pane of Glass Drives Market Innovation

Emergence of Zero Trust and SASE Architectures Strengthens Business Case for Security as a Service

Rising Demand for Compliance and Risk Management as a Service Generates New Market Opportunities

