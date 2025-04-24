Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Report 2025 | Revenues to Cross $221 Million by 2030 at 2.7% CAGR | Analysis of the Competitive Landscape and 42 Companies

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles was valued at US$188.6 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$221.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market.



The growth in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers and other abdominal diseases, which necessitate accurate and minimally invasive diagnostic tools. Technological advancements in needle design and imaging capabilities further boost the adoption of EUS needles, as they improve precision and diagnostic outcomes.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on early cancer detection and personalized medicine supports the market, as healthcare providers invest in advanced diagnostic solutions that enable targeted biopsies. Regulatory approvals and favorable healthcare policies, including reimbursement for EUS procedures, also play a crucial role in expanding access to these technologies. Collectively, these factors ensure the growth and evolution of the endoscopic ultrasound needles market, meeting the rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools.



Segments: Product (Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA), Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)); Application (Enteral EUS Needles, Bronchial EUS Needles); End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA) segment, which is expected to reach US$150.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB) segment is also set to grow at 2.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $51.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $44.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Medi-Globe GmbH and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market report include:

ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Medi-Globe GmbH

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $188.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $221.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Procedures

Rising Cases of Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Cancers Fueling Market Growth

Technological Improvements in Needle Design for Better Tissue Sampling

Expanding Applications of Endoscopic Ultrasound in Diagnosing Liver and Lung Diseases

Increased Adoption of Advanced Imaging Techniques in Endoscopy

Rising Demand for Precision Diagnostic Tools in Outpatient Settings

Growth in Healthcare Investments for Advanced Diagnostic Infrastructure

Surge in Physician Preference for Safer and High-Quality Biopsy Techniques

Increased Use of AI for Enhancing Diagnostic Accuracy in Endoscopy

Expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Offering Endoscopic Ultrasound Procedures

Growing Focus on Patient Safety and Comfort in Diagnostic Procedures

Rising R&D Investments in Biopsy Needle Innovations

