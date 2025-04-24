D.O.G.E Foundation Announces New Blockchain and Opens Seed Round to Tackle Scalability Crisis

SAO PAIO DE OLEIROS, Portugal, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The D.O.G.E Foundation is officially announcing the development of a new blockchain architecture and the launch of its seed funding round. Designed to overcome the scalability crisis facing Web3, the project offers a ground-up rebuild of blockchain infrastructure — addressing the performance, decentralization, and reliability issues that have stalled mass adoption. While early promises of decentralization and accessibility sparked global excitement, today’s reality tells a different story: overloaded networks, exorbitant fees, and scaling limitations continue to block true growth. Ethereum struggled under growing demand, Bitcoin proved too rigid, and Solana buckled under pressure. Recognizing the need for deeper change, the D.O.G.E Foundation is stepping forward with a new approach — because if tech slows you down, it’s time to change the tech.

The Problem: Blockchains Built for the Past

We started with a simple question: what kind of network can keep up with the speed of the modern internet? That was our starting point. Not an upgrade. Not an improvement. A full rebuild — from scratch, with no shortcuts.

The idea didn’t come from theory — it came from experience. One of our engineers, with a background in Qualcomm technologies, recognized early on that Web3 could reshape the internet. But everything hit the same wall: scale. None of the current networks could deliver the speed and reliability needed for real-time games, DeFi protocols, AI-driven systems, or autonomous applications.

We thoroughly studied why Solana broke. Speed is important, but it should never come at the cost of stability. Solana ran into architectural vulnerabilities: congestion, outages, and reliance on a narrow group of validators. We didn’t just take note of these issues — we deliberately designed a system to avoid them.

Scalable by Design, Not by Patchwork

From day one, we had one goal: build a network that handles tons of transactions fast, while staying secure and decentralized. We're not trying to outperform Solana by numbers alone — we’re taking a fundamentally different path. This isn’t about benchmarks in a testnet. It’s about building a system that performs in the real world — and keeps up as demand grows.

The way we approach architecture is simple: keep roles clearly separated, avoid unnecessary bottlenecks. We’re developing a modular system where validation and execution work independently. That separation helps us process transactions in parallel, without sacrificing resilience or security.

Solving What Others Can’t

The use cases that inspire us aren’t theoretical. They’re real-world problems that existing chains fail to solve:

• Real-time games with a large number of concurrent players

• DeFi protocols that stay stable under peak load

• Infrastructure for AI agents making on-the-fly decisions

• Autonomous systems that need dependable, stable coordination

The project is currently in active development. We’re not building a showcase. We’re laying a foundation — a blockchain you can depend on when real value and real users are on the line.

Our Seed Round is Now Open

We’re not here to make noise. We’re building an architecture where scalability, reliability, and real-world utility come first. Development is underway. We have a clear technical strategy, a deep understanding of the market, and insights gained from analyzing the failures of previous networks. Now, we’re looking for partners who share this vision — and are ready to invest in foundations, not fads.

Official Links for D.O.G.E (Doge Altcoin):

Telegram — https://t.me/Doge_AltCoin

Twitter (X) — https://x.com/Doge_Altcoin

Website — https://dogealtcoin.com

General Private Sale — https://dogealtcoin.com/dashboard/private-sale



Contact Details:

DEBNATH GUHAROY

Senior Marketing Manager

invest@dogealtcoin.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by D.O.G.E Foundation. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db030170-95c0-4de8-87d7-7c608547f2ae