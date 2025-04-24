Syringaldehyde Market Worth $7.97 Billion in 2025 Forecast to Reach $10.83 Billion by 2029 - Expanding Cosmetic Industry Projected to Drive Future Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syringaldehyde Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Syringaldehyde market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's characteristics, size, and growth, including segmentation, regional and country-level breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also tracks historical and forecasted market growth across various geographies.



The syringaldehyde market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $7.35 billion in 2024 to $7.97 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed growing chemical industry spurred syringaldehyde demand as a versatile precursor, increasing R&D efforts led to diverse applications for syringaldehyde in pharmaceuticals and fragrances, stringent environmental regulations increased demand for eco-friendly chemicals such as syringaldehyde, growing consumer preference for natural products boosted syringaldehyde's demand in flavor and fragrance sectors, and growing global trade agreements to facilitate syringaldehyde distribution.



The syringaldehyde market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.

The expanding cosmetic industry is expected to drive the growth of the syringaldehyde market in the future. For example, in May 2023, McKinsey & Company, a US-based management consulting firm, reported that the global beauty market, including skincare, fragrance, makeup, and haircare, generated approximately $430 billion in revenue in 2022. The market is projected to grow at an annual rate of about 6%, reaching around $580 billion by 2027. As a result, the growth of the cosmetic industry is driving the demand for syringaldehyde.



Key players in the syringaldehyde market are innovating by developing novel fragrance solutions, particularly for detergent applications, to enhance the sensory experience of household products and differentiate their offerings. For example, Symrise introduced SuperBloom and SymAqua in May 2024, innovative fragrance technologies aimed at delivering intense and long-lasting scent experiences for detergent and air freshener applications, respectively. These technologies leverage syringaldehyde's aromatic properties to enhance fragrance stability and intensity, catering to fabric and air care segments.



North America was the largest region in the syringaldehyde market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the syringaldehyde market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the syringaldehyde market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product Type: 0.98 Percent; 0.99 Percent

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sale; Distributers or Wholesalers; Online Retail

3) By Application: Food and Beverage; Flavor and Fragrance; Chemical Intermediates; Pharmaceuticals; Cosmetics and Personal Care; Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By 0.98 Percent Syringaldehyde: Industrial Grade 0.98% Syringaldehyde; Pharmaceutical Grade 0.98% Syringaldehyde; Research-Grade 0.98% Syringaldehyde; Food and Flavoring Additive Grade 0.98% Syringaldehyde

2) By 0.99 Percent Syringaldehyde: High Purity 0.99% Syringaldehyde for Research Applications; Pharmaceutical Grade 0.99% Syringaldehyde; High-Quality 0.99% Syringaldehyde for Chemical Synthesis; Food and Beverage Grade 0.99% Syringaldehyde



Key Companies Profiled: Merck & Co. Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Avantor; LGC Standards; Abcam Limited



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Syringaldehyde market report include:

Merck & Co. Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Avantor

LGC Standards

Abcam Limited

Spectrum Chemicals & Laboratory Products

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Cayman Chemical

Apollo Scientific Ltd.

Wako Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.

TCI Chemicals

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Molekula Group

ChemImpex International

AK Scientific Inc.

ChemFaces

Nordic Biosite AB

AA BLOCKS LLC

CDH Fine Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lc1yju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.