Amphibious Vehicles Industry Forecast at $7.5 Billion by 2030: Market Share Insights by Propulsion, Application, End-Use, Region and Company

The global market for Amphibious Vehicles was valued at US$5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Amphibious Vehicles market.



The growth in the amphibious vehicles market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand for versatile transportation solutions, and rising investments in military and disaster response capabilities. Advances in propulsion systems, materials science, and autonomous technologies are enhancing the performance and appeal of amphibious vehicles, making them more efficient and reliable for various applications.

The military sector is a significant driver, with ongoing investments in modernizing and expanding amphibious capabilities to meet evolving defense needs. Additionally, the increasing frequency of natural disasters is spurring demand for amphibious vehicles in civilian emergency response and recovery operations. Government initiatives and funding for infrastructure development and disaster preparedness are also supporting market growth.

Furthermore, the growing interest in recreational and commercial uses, such as tourism and transportation in coastal and riverine areas, is expanding the market opportunities for amphibious vehicles. These factors, combined with the continuous innovation and development within the industry, are propelling the growth of the amphibious vehicles market.



Segments: Propulsion (Track-Based, Water Jet, Screw Propellers, Other Propulsions); Application (Excavation, Water Transportation, Surveillance & Rescue, Water Sports, Other Applications); End-Use (Commercial, Defense).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Track-based Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.6%. The Water Jet segment is also set to grow at 7.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.7% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Amphibious Vehicles Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aquamec Ltd., BAE Systems PLC, EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd., General Dynamics Corporation, Griffon Hoverwork Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Military Spending Propels Growth in Amphibious Vehicle Development

Advancements in Propulsion Systems Strengthen Business Case for Modern Amphibious Vehicles

Rising Demand for Disaster Response and Recovery Vehicles Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Innovations in Lightweight and Durable Materials Generate Demand for Advanced Amphibious Designs

Growing Interest in Recreational and Commercial Uses Spurs Market Expansion

Advances in Autonomous Driving Technologies Propel Growth in Amphibious Vehicle Capabilities

Increasing Frequency of Natural Disasters Throws the Spotlight on Emergency Response Applications

Expansion of Coastal and Riverine Tourism Drives Adoption of Amphibious Vehicles

Rising Investments in Modernizing Military Capabilities Generates Demand for Versatile Vehicles

Adoption of Amphibious Vehicles in Marine and Terrestrial Ecosystem Management

