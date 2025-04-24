Unified Threat Management (UTM) Market to Double in Size by 2030, Reaching $21.6 Billion - Increasing Use of UTM in Remote and Distributed Workforces

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unified Threat Management - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Unified Threat Management was valued at US$9.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$21.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Unified Threat Management market.



The growth in the Unified Threat Management market is driven by several factors, including the increasing reliance on cloud-based services, the rising adoption of IoT devices, and the growing need for integrated security solutions in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The expansion of cloud computing has necessitated robust security measures, as data and applications are increasingly hosted in cloud environments, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks. UTM systems provide the necessary protection by integrating cloud security features, allowing organizations to secure their cloud-based assets effectively.

The proliferation of IoT devices has also contributed to the demand for UTM solutions, as these devices often lack built-in security features, creating potential entry points for cyber threats. UTM systems offer a comprehensive approach to securing IoT networks by monitoring and controlling device access and data flow. Additionally, SMEs are increasingly adopting UTM solutions due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of deployment, allowing them to implement enterprise-grade security without the need for extensive IT infrastructure. The growing awareness of cybersecurity risks, coupled with the increasing regulatory pressure to protect sensitive data, is further fueling the demand for UTM solutions, driving the market's growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Unified Threat Management market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud); Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$9.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.9%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 17.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.5% CAGR to reach $3.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Unified Threat Management Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Barracuda Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Clavister AB, Comodo Group, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 12 companies featured in this Unified Threat Management market report include:

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clavister AB

Comodo Group, Inc.

Dell SonicWALL LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Hillstone Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Panda Security SL

Sophos Ltd.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Unified Threat Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Integrated Security Solutions in Enterprises

Advancements in Threat Detection and Response Capabilities

Rising Adoption of Unified Threat Management in SMEs Due to Cost Efficiency

Growing Complexity of Cyber Threats Driving Innovation in UTM Solutions

Expansion of UTM in Cloud and Hybrid Environments

Market Growth Driven by AI and Machine Learning Enhancements in UTM

Increasing Use of UTM in Remote and Distributed Workforces

Impact of Rising Cybercrime on the Adoption of Comprehensive UTM Solutions

Emerging Opportunities in Managed Security Services (MSSP) Leveraging UTM

