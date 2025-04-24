Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 - Cumulative Revenues to Cross $1.1 Billion by 2030 Driven by Patients' Growing Preference for MIS

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) was valued at US$731.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market.



The growth in the IVUS market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Technological innovations in IVUS systems, such as improved image resolution and user-friendly interfaces, make the technology more accessible and effective for physicians. The aging global population and lifestyle-related health issues have led to a higher incidence of cardiovascular diseases, subsequently increasing the need for advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies like IVUS.

Additionally, there is a growing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, which are less painful, carry fewer risks of infection, and have quicker recovery times compared to traditional surgeries. These factors, combined with supportive government initiatives and healthcare policies promoting advanced medical equipment, are crucial in driving the adoption and expansion of IVUS technologies in medical institutions worldwide.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Product (IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, Other Products); Application (Coronary Intervention, Coronary Diagnosis, Coronary Research, Non-Coronary/Peripheral); End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IVUS Catheters segment, which is expected to reach US$659.0 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.4%. The IVUS Consoles segment is also set to grow at 6.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $266.5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.1% CAGR to reach $199.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG and more.

Some of the 15 companies featured in this Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market report include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Teleflex, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pie Medical Imaging B.V.

ACIST Medical Systems, Inc.

Avinger, Inc.

InfraReDx, Inc.

Philips Healthcare USA

Clarius Mobile Health Corporation

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

