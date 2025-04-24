Gas Engines Industry Analysis Report 2025: Global Market Forecast to Reach US$7 Billion by 2030 Driven by Growth of Cogeneration Applications

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Engines - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gas Engines was valued at US$5.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Gas Engines market.



The growth in the gas engine market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, the shift toward renewable energy, and the growing demand for decentralized power generation. First, the integration of advanced control systems, sensors, and AI-driven analytics is making gas engines more efficient, reliable, and easier to maintain. These smart engines can monitor performance in real-time, allowing for predictive maintenance that reduces downtime and enhances operational efficiency.

Second, the global push for cleaner energy sources is encouraging the adoption of gas engines that run on natural gas, biogas, and even hydrogen. As industries seek to decarbonize, gas engines are emerging as a crucial transitional technology, offering a cleaner alternative to coal and oil while supporting the growth of renewable energy systems.

Third, the rising demand for distributed generation and combined heat and power (CHP) systems is fueling market growth, especially in regions with unreliable or expensive grid electricity. These systems not only reduce energy costs but also improve energy security and resilience, making them attractive for industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

Furthermore, government incentives and subsidies aimed at promoting cleaner technologies are encouraging investments in gas engine solutions, particularly in sectors like transportation, manufacturing, and utilities.

Finally, the flexibility of gas engines to run on a variety of fuels, including renewable gases, is positioning them as a key component of the energy transition, bridging the gap between current fossil fuel systems and future renewable energy infrastructures. These factors are collectively driving the expansion of the gas engine market, making it a pivotal player in the global move toward sustainable, decentralized energy solutions.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Gas Engines market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, Other Fuel Types); Application (Power Generation, Cogeneration, Mechanical Drive); End-Use (Utilities, Marine, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Natural Gas Engines segment, which is expected to reach US$5.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Special Gas Engines segment is also set to grow at 4.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Gas Engines Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., General Electric Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., JFE Holdings, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 26 companies featured in this Gas Engines market report include:

Caterpillar, Inc.

Cummins, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

JFE Holdings, Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Liebherr Group

MAN SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Niigata Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Siemens AG

Wartsila Corporation

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Gas Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Natural Gas-powered Generators Drives Market Growth

Environmental Regulations Promoting the Shift from Diesel to Gas Engines

Technological Innovations in Gas Engine Efficiency and Emissions Reduction

Growth of Cogeneration (Combined Heat and Power) Applications

Adoption of Gas Engines in Marine and Offshore Applications

Expansion of Gas Engines in Emergency and Standby Power Markets

Future Prospects for Hybrid Electric-Gas Engine Solutions

Role of Gas Engines in Agricultural and Industrial Sectors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4348f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.