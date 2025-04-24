TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 04.2025

24.04.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q4 2024 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q4 2024 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

According to our financial calendar the Annual Report will be published April 30th, 2025, together with an invitation for a financial results call.

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780

Attachments:

TRESU Investment Holding AS interim report 2024 Q4

Quarterly reporting – 2024 Q4

Attachments