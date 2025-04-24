Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market to Witness 5X Growth by 2030 - Advances in Brake Technology and Integration Opportunities Propel Anti-Lock System Innovations

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems was valued at US$22.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$139.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems market.



The growth in the motorcycle ABS market is driven by several factors. Increasing safety regulations and a growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of ABS are primary catalysts. As road safety becomes a higher priority globally, governments are more likely to implement regulations that promote the adoption of safety-enhancing technologies.

Technological advancements that have made ABS more accessible and cost-effective are also critical, as they allow smaller and mid-sized motorcycles, which constitute a significant market segment in emerging economies, to be equipped with ABS. Additionally, insurance companies often offer lower premiums for motorcycles equipped with safety features like ABS, encouraging manufacturers to integrate these systems into their models.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Segment (Dual-Channel ABS, Single-Channel ABS).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Dual-Channel ABS segment, which is expected to reach US$105 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 36.9%. The Single-Channel ABS segment is also set to grow at 31.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 32.8% CAGR to reach $18.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Bosch Mobility Solutions, BWI Group, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems market report include:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Bwi Group

Continental AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric Group

NXP Semiconductors NV

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $139.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Regulatory Mandates for Safety Equipment Drives Adoption of Motorcycle Anti-Lock Braking Systems

Rising Awareness About Motorcycle Road Safety Amplifies Demand for Anti-Lock Braking Systems

Advances in Brake Technology and Integration Opportunities Propel Anti-Lock System Innovations

Growth in Motorcycle Sales in Emerging Markets Spurs Installation of Advanced Safety Features

Impact of Consumer Demand for Higher Safety Standards on Anti-Lock Braking System Implementations

Evolution of Lightweight and Compact Anti-Lock Braking Systems Enhances Motorcycle Performance

Expansion of the Sports Motorcycle Segment Increases the Necessity for Reliable Braking Solutions

Technological Partnerships Between OEMs and Brake System Manufacturers Drive Product Development

Influence of Road Conditions and Riding Culture on the Adoption of Anti-Lock Braking Systems

Rising Popularity of Adventure and Touring Bikes that Require Robust Safety Mechanisms

Strategic Marketing Initiatives and Educational Campaigns to Promote ABS Benefits

