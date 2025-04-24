Healthcare Metaverse Industry Forecast 2025-2030 | Revenue Growth of Over $140 Billion Expected | Digital Twins in Surgery Planning is the New Way Forward

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the metaverse in healthcare market is driven by several factors tied to technological convergence, changing patient expectations, and evolving care delivery models. A major driver is the increasing adoption of immersive technologies like AR and VR in medical training, patient engagement, and therapeutic interventions. These tools are becoming more affordable, user-friendly, and clinically validated, enabling broader use across hospitals, universities, and home care settings. Another factor is the rapid expansion of telehealth and remote care, which is pushing healthcare providers to explore more interactive and human-centric digital alternatives to video-based consultations.



The deployment of 5G and edge computing is enhancing the performance of metaverse platforms by enabling real-time, high-resolution interactions without latency - critical for virtual diagnostics, surgical planning, and emergency response scenarios. Moreover, the growing availability of AI-powered avatars, chatbots, and decision support tools within virtual environments is helping scale clinical services while maintaining personalization. On the enterprise side, healthcare institutions are investing in digital twin technologies, decentralized data management, and blockchain-backed virtual infrastructures to improve simulation, security, and compliance.

Additionally, the rise of consumer-driven wellness and mental health platforms is catalyzing the development of metaverse-based fitness, therapy, and lifestyle programs that blur the lines between clinical and non-clinical care. Together, these drivers are creating a fertile ground for the metaverse to evolve into a transformative force in global healthcare delivery.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Metaverse in Healthcare - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Interest Grows in AR/VR Integration into Remote Patient Monitoring & Other Healthcare Settings

Increased Telehealth Adoption Drives Growth in Metaverse Platforms

Digital Twins in Surgery Planning is the New Way Forward

Metaverse for Medical Education Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Patient Engagement Platforms Enhanced by Metaverse Technologies Generate Demand

3D Virtual Clinics Strengthen the Business Case for Metaverse in Healthcare

AI and IoT Integration in Metaverse Spurs Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions

Metaverse's Role in Mental Health Therapy Expands Usage Scenarios

Blockchain for Secure Health Data Management in the Metaverse

Gamification of Health Programs Through Metaverse Drives Patient Participation

Enhanced Access to Healthcare in Rural Areas Via Metaverse Platforms

Metaverse Interfaces for Disabled Patients Enhance Accessibility

Data Privacy Concerns in the Metaverse Shape Regulatory Developments

